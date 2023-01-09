ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: WB I-80 Cleared After Crash, EB Lanes Still Blocked

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. As of 6:54 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The westbound lanes at milepost 328 have been cleared, but the eastbound lanes at milepost 327 are still blocked. 5:08 P.M. UPDATE:
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have pleasant weekend after midweek snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents will have blowing snow today before a pleasant weekend. Today, Jan. 12, there will be patchy blowing snow between 11 a.m. and noon. It will be sunny with a high near 41 and west-northwest winds at 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 25 and west winds at 15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County had the most motor vehicle fatalities in 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to drive safely in order to avoid any fatalities. In a Facebook post, the department said that there were 133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, up from 111 in 2021. Laramie County had the highest number of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High wind warnings issued for Laramie County on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High wind warnings have been issued for Laramie County and a majority of southeast Wyoming tomorrow. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this evening that residents can expect wind gusts between 65 and potentially 100 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Central and North Laramie Range and the I-25 corridor between Bordeaux and Douglas.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
WyoFile

Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict

As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
WYOMING STATE

