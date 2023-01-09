Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
UPDATE: WB I-80 Cleared After Crash, EB Lanes Still Blocked
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. As of 6:54 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The westbound lanes at milepost 328 have been cleared, but the eastbound lanes at milepost 327 are still blocked. 5:08 P.M. UPDATE:
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have pleasant weekend after midweek snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents will have blowing snow today before a pleasant weekend. Today, Jan. 12, there will be patchy blowing snow between 11 a.m. and noon. It will be sunny with a high near 41 and west-northwest winds at 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 25 and west winds at 15 mph.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
capcity.news
Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
capcity.news
Laramie County had the most motor vehicle fatalities in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to drive safely in order to avoid any fatalities. In a Facebook post, the department said that there were 133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2022, up from 111 in 2021. Laramie County had the highest number of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Due to weather, drivers in crashes without injury should exchange info, report online
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police announced Wednesday that due to a high number of vehicle accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the agency is currently on accident alert. “This means if you’re involved in a non-injury, non-alcohol/drug-related crash, please exchange information and report online,” the agency said.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
capcity.news
High wind warnings issued for Laramie County on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High wind warnings have been issued for Laramie County and a majority of southeast Wyoming tomorrow. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this evening that residents can expect wind gusts between 65 and potentially 100 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Central and North Laramie Range and the I-25 corridor between Bordeaux and Douglas.
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict
As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department releases “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Cheyenne Police Department released the results from its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The department recently participated in the national traffic safety initiative to help prevent impaired driving. From Dec. 15, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, officers increased patrols to...
bigfoot99.com
Agencies hosting public meetings to discuss proposed reservoir on Battle Pass
The first of three public meetings to be held this week on a possible land swap between the State of Wyoming and the U.S. Forest Service to facilitate a proposed reservoir on Battle Pass took place in Craig, Colorado. A second meeting will be held in Baggs tonight and another...
