Charleston, SC

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwUvY_0k8da6fw00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours.

Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division.

Charleston firefighter group praises recent wage increase

The agency said 14 and 15-year-old workers were allowed to work more than 18 hours in a school week and past 7:00 p.m. on school nights — both of which violate child labor regulations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employers must familiarize themselves with the requirements that come with hiring minor employees,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel said. “These laws exist to protect young workers and ensure their educational opportunities are not interfered with.”

The trampoline park faced $11,010 in penalties to address the child labor violations.

News 2 has reached out to Summit Adventure Park Charleston for comment.

