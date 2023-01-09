Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
Check your Mega Millions numbers: $1M winning tickets sold in Pa., NJ
There aren’t any overnight billionaires, but some in our region are now millionaires. Two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively, won $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces $11.8 million investment to improve Pennsylvania climate resiliency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced an investment of $11.8 million for improvements to help make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change. The investment will go towards streamside forest buffers, converting lawns to meadows and trees, and planting...
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Pennsylvania Lottery online prize of $279K awarded to Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky online Pennsylvania Lottery winner from Lebanon County took home a prize worth nearly $300,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, was awarded to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot is an...
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
