ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.

You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WBRE

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report

Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website

The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Travel Maven

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
echo-pilot.com

PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot

After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy