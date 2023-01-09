Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
wearebuffalo.net
BREAKING: Tua Won’t Play Sunday Against the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are about to play one another in their first playoff game in 24 years. The Wild Card round game will be played this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are looking as healthy as they have been in weeks, minus safety Micah Hyde,...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Files for Two New Trademarks
It's been just nine days since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at midfield on Monday Night Football. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field by athletic trainers and medical staff. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and officially canceled a few days...
wearebuffalo.net
Brandon Beane Says This Unsung Hero Helped Save Hamlin’s Life
Wednesday, January 11th was a great day. That's because Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was officially discharged from Buffalo General Hospital, which means that he returned home and will be in the care of the Bills. Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest last Monday night, during the Bills and Bengals game...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Burger Available at Highmark Stadium This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in their seventh playoff game since January of 2020 this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will visit Orchard Park this Sunday at 1 pm and it will be the fourth home playoff game for the Bills since the 2019 season. Playoff games just have an...
wearebuffalo.net
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
wearebuffalo.net
Doctors Explain Why Vaccine Isn’t Linked To Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest
Is the COVID-19 vaccine linked to the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills' safety was injured during the Buffalo Bills-Cinncinati Monday Night Football game on Monday, January 2. A lot of speculation on social media regarding the injury and the COVID-19 vaccine had been raised this...
wearebuffalo.net
Only One Buffalo Bills Player Named a First Team All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the NFL. Most neutral fans would probably agree the Bills have the better roster over the Kansas City Chiefs. They certainly have more depth. The only two rosters that rival the Bills are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers,...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills To Compete in Buffalo Softball Game
We just bought our tickets, but it looks like they are going to sell out really fast!. The Buffalo Bills are going to be getting off the football field and taking over the baseball diamond as they play in the 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game this spring! Typically, the Bills will play against each other: offense vs. defense.
wearebuffalo.net
Map Shows 24 States Are Rooting for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the playoffs as the AFC's 2 seed, as they have played one less game than 12 of the 13 teams in the NFL postseason: the Cincinnati Bengals being the other. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the wild...
Comments / 0