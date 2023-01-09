Read full article on original website
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
'Thank you and farewell': Gov. Hogan addresses Maryland as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't yet announced what's next on his political agenda, but he thanked residents for allowing him to serve as the state's leader for nearly a decade. Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to governor-elect Wes Moore.
Klapp: More healthcare cost-saving measures needed for cash-strapped Americans
Election season is over, and the voters have spoken. Arizonans decided Senator Mark Kelly best represented their interests and rewarded him with his first full, six-year term.
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Maryland Democrats celebrate ‘morning in Maryland’ as they return to Annapolis in larger numbers
A new era in Maryland politics began to take shape Tuesday in Annapolis as the state’s most prominent Democratic elected officials reveled in their party’s expanded powers, while outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan gave a farewell speech and unveiled his official portrait. “It is morning in Maryland after eight long years,” Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis told a crowd of hundreds ...
