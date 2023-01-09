Read full article on original website
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Trey Lyles sparks big fourth-quarter surge in Sacramento Kings’ win over Houston Rockets
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
7 takeaways from Celtics win over Bulls, as Robert Williams returns to starting lineup
“He's kind of like that blanket. We just kind of rely on him.”. The Celtics picked up a 107-99 victory over the Bulls on Monday which head coach Joe Mazzulla called one of their better wins of the year so far. Here are the takeaways. 1. The biggest news Monday...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Brown lifts C's to fourth straight win
The Boston Celtics are winners of four straight as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 125-114. Both teams were short-handed in the showdown at TD Garden. Big man Robert Williams and veteran guard Marcus Smart were sidelined for the C's while the Pelicans were without star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown has blossomed into an elite NBA attacker
There were four white Pelicans jerseys in front of Jaylen Brown as he crossed the midcourt stripe on Wednesday night, and that should have been enough to deter him from driving. But lately it feels like there hasn’t been much that dissuades Brown from getting to the rim whenever he...
NBC Sports
Jaylen's mindset after 41-point outburst is a great sign for Celtics
Amid all of the Jayson Tatum MVP talk, Jaylen Brown continues to remind everyone that he's also one of the NBA's best players. Brown stole the spotlight Wednesday night at TD Garden, amassing a career-high 41 points with 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans to power the Boston Celtics to a 125-114 win.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
