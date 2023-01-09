ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

2 critical after car crashes into ER at DeKalb County hospital

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a car drove into Emory Hillandale Hospital in DeKalb County, injuring two people.

Channel 2′s cameras were there as emergency crews pulled the car out of the front doors of the ER Monday afternoon.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has been speaking with emergency responders who say both of the people injured are in critical condition.

They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

