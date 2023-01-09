ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it

Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
Waning Immunity Most Consistent With Recent Mumps Outbreaks

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with...
Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
5.4 Million Baby Sleepers Recalled After More Than 115 Infant Deaths

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Two companies issued new recalls on Monday for millions of previously recalled rocking sleepers for infants, with about 115 infant deaths possibly linked to use of the sleepers so far reported. With both products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and the...
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
FAA system outage is causing flight disruptions across the United States

A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the United States. It’s unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS — or Notice to Air Missions — system.

