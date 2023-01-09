Read full article on original website
Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
Waning Immunity Most Consistent With Recent Mumps Outbreaks
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with...
Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
5.4 Million Baby Sleepers Recalled After More Than 115 Infant Deaths
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Two companies issued new recalls on Monday for millions of previously recalled rocking sleepers for infants, with about 115 infant deaths possibly linked to use of the sleepers so far reported. With both products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and the...
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
Why experts worry TikTok could add to mental health crisis among US teens
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The previous hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 741741 via text, is still available as well. ___. Jermone Yankey said he used to...
FAA system outage is causing flight disruptions across the United States
A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the United States. It’s unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS — or Notice to Air Missions — system.
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made...
After 8 more infant deaths, Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported...
