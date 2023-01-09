Roger That! events honor Grand Rapids astronaut Chaffee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two days of events in February will celebrate the life of astronaut Roger Chaffee and look at the history of space exploration.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University are partnering to host the seventh Roger That! on Feb. 10 and 11, with events at the museum and the university’s Pew Campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

GVSU is hosting an academic conference with addresses from scientists and professors, museum directors, journalists and others. The speeches are free, but you have to register online ahead of time. The public museum will host STEAM-based activities — including programs for school field trips — like rocket building and learning about underwater ROV exploration. Tickets can be purchased online .

Fourth through eighth graders can participate in the Design That! Challenge, in which they will create a model, build a webpage or write a story about space exploration or technology. Projects will be displayed at GVSU on Feb. 10 and the museum on Feb. 11.

Roger That’s keynote speaker will be astronaut Jose Hernandez, who worked on the underwater research station Aquarius in 2007 and spent eight days on the International Space Station in 2009. Hernandez is an electrical engineer who also helped invent the first full-field digital mammography system. As a child, Hernandez traveled each year between California and Mexico as a migrant farm worker with this family. A movie about his life, called “A Million Miles Away,” is being made now.

Hernandez will speak at GVSU’s Loosemore Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and at the museum at 11 a.m. Feb. 11. Both lectures are free but you should get tickets online. Those who can’t attend in person can view the GVSU address streaming live online.

Chaffee was a Grand Rapids native who was killed in the fire that destroyed the Apollo 1 command module on Jan. 27, 1967. Also killed in the fire were astronauts Virgil Grissom and Edward White. The public museum’s planetarium bears his name.

