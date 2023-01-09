ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Roger That! events honor Grand Rapids astronaut Chaffee

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yp66L_0k8dZQOA00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two days of events in February will celebrate the life of astronaut Roger Chaffee and look at the history of space exploration.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley State University are partnering to host the seventh Roger That! on Feb. 10 and 11, with events at the museum and the university’s Pew Campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

GVSU is hosting an academic conference with addresses from scientists and professors, museum directors, journalists and others. The speeches are free, but you have to register online ahead of time. The public museum will host STEAM-based activities — including programs for school field trips — like rocket building and learning about underwater ROV exploration. Tickets can be purchased online .

Fourth through eighth graders can participate in the Design That! Challenge, in which they will create a model, build a webpage or write a story about space exploration or technology. Projects will be displayed at GVSU on Feb. 10 and the museum on Feb. 11.

Roger That’s keynote speaker will be astronaut Jose Hernandez, who worked on the underwater research station Aquarius in 2007 and spent eight days on the International Space Station in 2009. Hernandez is an electrical engineer who also helped invent the first full-field digital mammography system. As a child, Hernandez traveled each year between California and Mexico as a migrant farm worker with this family. A movie about his life, called “A Million Miles Away,” is being made now.

Hernandez will speak at GVSU’s Loosemore Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and at the museum at 11 a.m. Feb. 11. Both lectures are free but you should get tickets online. Those who can’t attend in person can view the GVSU address streaming live online.

Chaffee was a Grand Rapids native who was killed in the fire that destroyed the Apollo 1 command module on Jan. 27, 1967. Also killed in the fire were astronauts Virgil Grissom and Edward White. The public museum’s planetarium bears his name.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy