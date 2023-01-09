Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky boy's Bible song is a testament to his memory skills
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them to music. Kentucky boy’s Bible song is a testament to his memory …. NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.-- Seven-year-old Elijah Collins quickly learned all 66 books of the Bible when his grandfather put them...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
WLKY.com
Another Louisville coffee shop has voted to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Add another coffee shop in Louisville that has voted to unionize as of Wednesday night. Sunergos Coffee joins Heine Brothers, along with three local Starbucks, in voting to unionize. The workers said they are looking to make high wages and are asking the company for transparency....
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Kentucky!
WLKY.com
Master P narrates show about Kentucky boy who was permanently blinded after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The story of a Lexington boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is now the subject of a cartoon. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020 causing him to become permanently blind. Alongside Christopher 2X's Game Changers organization, Roberts...
WLKY.com
American Lung Association Kentucky chapter leaders launch campaign for big upcoming event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National Take The Stairs day was Wednesday, and leaders from the American Lung Association urged people all across the country to ditch the elevator and hit the stairs for lung cancer awareness. In Louisville, several members from the Kentucky chapter hit Lynn Family Stadium to get...
WLKY.com
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Churchill Downs paddock area completely gutted for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What was once the paddock at Churchill Downs is no more. Check out the footage above from where WLKY Chopper HD flew over the current construction site. The world-famous Louisville horse racing venue is in the middle of a massive $200 million renovation to redesign the area.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit
There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
WLKY.com
La Que closes in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — La Que, an eatery that served Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, recently announced its closure with a sign on the door, according to Louisville Business First. It was located at 1019 Bardstown Road near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue. Mimi Hwang,...
WLKY.com
2,200 of the nations best fencers meet in Louisville for USA Fencing North American Cup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The country's best fencers competed in Louisville over the weekend in the USA Fencing North American Cup. The event, hosted at the Kentucky International Convention Center, had 2,200 athletes competing in over 46 different events. "We have fencers from a very young age, I believe 12...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
WLKY.com
Louisville police activity league helping keep kids off the streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Basketball, bowling, and cooking are just a few of the activities offered to elementary and middle school kids as part of the Louisville Metro Police Activities League. Rick Polin is the director of the PAL. He says the goal is simple: Keep about a hundred kids...
Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future
JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters. She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
