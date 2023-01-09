Read full article on original website
Houston-native & Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel asking public to vote her to semifinals for Miss Universe
You can help Miss USA get to the Top
College Media Network
UH guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take time away from program
Houston sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. is stepping away from the program for unspecified reasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced on Tuesday. While Walker is taking some time away, he will still remain a part of the UH team, per Sampson. “Ramon is going to take a little time away...
Click2Houston.com
THE FRESHMAN: Willis’ Bishop Jr. making name for himself
Despite missing out on the postseason this past Fall, there is plenty of upside for Willis High’s football program. And it's not just super-QB DJ Lagway - the five-star Florida commit. Freshman DB Jermaine Bishop Jr. emerged as a defensive playmaker in 2022 and should have an immense impact...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Coaches Corner: Mark Kuehl Head Coach Aldine Girls Soccer
VYPE caught up with Mark Kuehl Head Coach Aldine Girls Soccer at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!!
Click2Houston.com
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Houston Chronicle
After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture
Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
Click2Houston.com
THE NEW GUY: Jeffries making big impact at Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran basketball is enjoying an impressive start to their regular season, going 16-5 before beginning their district matchups, which will have a significant impact on postseason seeding. One player, in particular, has shown he has a penchant for executing the little things and making his presence known on the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
defendernetwork.com
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity readies for international convention
The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated are celebrating their 109th year with a week full of activities in Houston, which will culminate this July with their international convention. The Sigmas, who celebrated their International Founders Day on January 9th, will have a series of events to commemorate Founders...
Get ready, Houston! College Football Playoff Championship game coming to NRG Stadium in 2024
HOUSTON — Houston, get ready! The biggest game in college football is coming to town next season. The Houston Sports Authority says the Bayou City will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. It will be the first time Houston has hosted the sport's title game and...
Click2Houston.com
Mother returns to shooting scene, searching for closure nearly 2 years after Houston rapper gunned down
HOUSTON – Many say the pain a parent experiences when losing a child is like no other. Melissa Roberson says that pain is amplified because she still hasn’t been able to get any answers as to who killed her son, up-and-coming Houston rapper, Xavier Roberson, better known to fans as Obie Noir back in 2021.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s traumatic grief:’ Community continues to mourn, remember Alief ISD teacher killed during possible domestic violence incident
HOUSTON – A community continues to mourn the loss of a 29-year-old Alief Independent School District teacher. Sugarland police say Wendy Duan was shot and killed in her backyard. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Duan was a third-grade elementary school teacher at Boone Elementary...
cw39.com
Houston’s African-American Health Coalition to host “The State of African-American Health”
Houston (KIAH) – Happening this week, Houston’s African-American Health Coalition will host “The State of African American Health”. The forum is focused on bringing a conversation about the health and wellness of black patients, families, and community. Guests panelists will include: Harris County Public Health Executive...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one
HOUSTON - A Houston woman received keys to a new home Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her previous house. "I didn’t show it, you’re not supposed to, but I was miserable," said Dorothy J. Diggs. We first did a news report with Diggs in August, five years after...
PD: Award-winning teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
