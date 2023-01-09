ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Media Network

UH guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take time away from program

Houston sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. is stepping away from the program for unspecified reasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced on Tuesday. While Walker is taking some time away, he will still remain a part of the UH team, per Sampson. “Ramon is going to take a little time away...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE FRESHMAN: Willis’ Bishop Jr. making name for himself

Despite missing out on the postseason this past Fall, there is plenty of upside for Willis High’s football program. And it's not just super-QB DJ Lagway - the five-star Florida commit. Freshman DB Jermaine Bishop Jr. emerged as a defensive playmaker in 2022 and should have an immense impact...
WILLIS, TX
Houston Chronicle

After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture

Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE NEW GUY: Jeffries making big impact at Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran basketball is enjoying an impressive start to their regular season, going 16-5 before beginning their district matchups, which will have a significant impact on postseason seeding. One player, in particular, has shown he has a penchant for executing the little things and making his presence known on the...
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston

Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity readies for international convention

The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated are celebrating their 109th year with a week full of activities in Houston, which will culminate this July with their international convention. The Sigmas, who celebrated their International Founders Day on January 9th, will have a series of events to commemorate Founders...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s traumatic grief:’ Community continues to mourn, remember Alief ISD teacher killed during possible domestic violence incident

HOUSTON – A community continues to mourn the loss of a 29-year-old Alief Independent School District teacher. Sugarland police say Wendy Duan was shot and killed in her backyard. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Duan was a third-grade elementary school teacher at Boone Elementary...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
