Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/23 – 1/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

Casper police: Suspect admitted to killing

CASPER —A Casper man charged this week with murder repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law and her husband with a kitchen knife late Saturday at their home, court documents allege. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, called 911 from a Casper gas station early Sunday morning to report a “double homicide,” according to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’

The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

UPDATE: Casper Police confirms weekend homicide

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CASPER POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POTENTIAL HOMICIDE ON SUNDAY. THIS HAPPENED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF BEGONIA STREET ON CASPER’S WEST SIDE. THE CALL CAME IN FROM A RESIDENT AROUND 7 AM ON SUNDAY. WHEN POLICE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center

Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog

A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow

Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
CASPER, WY
