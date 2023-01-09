Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/23 – 1/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
newslj.com
Casper police: Suspect admitted to killing
CASPER —A Casper man charged this week with murder repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law and her husband with a kitchen knife late Saturday at their home, court documents allege. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, called 911 from a Casper gas station early Sunday morning to report a “double homicide,” according to...
oilcity.news
Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UPDATE: Casper Police confirms weekend homicide
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CASPER POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POTENTIAL HOMICIDE ON SUNDAY. THIS HAPPENED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF BEGONIA STREET ON CASPER’S WEST SIDE. THE CALL CAME IN FROM A RESIDENT AROUND 7 AM ON SUNDAY. WHEN POLICE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE...
oilcity.news
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog
A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
oilcity.news
‘High volume’ of crashes reported Wednesday; city agencies urge extreme caution
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department and other city agencies are reporting a high volume of crashes Wednesday morning as fresh snowfall and around freezing temperatures impact morning travel. “Our streets team are plowing and de-icing as efficiently as they can, but rain, snow and ice make for...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Two Casper residents displaced by house fire Monday; one pet casualty
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews and investigators remain on the scene of a home that was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon, agency Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News. Crews responded around 3:08 p.m. to the fire on the 2300 block of Breck Avenue after callers. reported...
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow
Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 1