Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Is on the Rise
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research. Teams from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) and City University of New York (CUNY) also noted the need to address vaccine hesitancy with tailored communication strategies.
Recall alert: Epinephrine recalled over complaints that it becomes discolored
Spectrum Laboratory Products has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of epinephrine over customer complaints that the product had become discolored. The product recall covers the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient distributed across the U.S. and Canada. The affected lots are 1KG0865, 2KL0353 and 2KF0151. Epinephrine is typically used to...
Waning Immunity Most Consistent With Recent Mumps Outbreaks
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with...
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
5.4 Million Baby Sleepers Recalled After More Than 115 Infant Deaths
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Two companies are issuing new recalls on Monday for millions of previously recalled rocking sleepers for infants, with about 115 infant deaths possibly linked to use of the sleepers so far reported. With both products, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and...
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID-19 Tests That Are About to Expire
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Consumers may want to check the expiration dates if they ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID-19 tests, some will still expire soon, NBC News reported.
Low White Blood Cell Count in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Low white blood cell count in dogs happens when there are not enough white blood cells. The condition lowers your dog's ability to fight off infections. The post Low White Blood Cell Count in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
