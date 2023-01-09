Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Lostcreek Township Board elects new president, VP
CASSTOWN — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held its organizational meeting on Jan 5. Samuel Buchman was elected president and Darrell Davius as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each...
Sidney Daily News
Judge attends inaugural gala
COLUMBUS — Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter recently attended the inaugural gala, held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, to celebrate the inauguration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he begins his second term in office. The inaugural gala was an invitation only event, and Carter was a little surprised when he received the written invitation in the mail. Considering it a once in a lifetime opportunity, Carter and his wife, Pam, decided to attend.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to ordinance regarding mowing and junk
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council was introduced to an ordinance assessing the cost of weed mowing or junk removal during its Monday meeting. The ordinance is for property owners that failed to comply with weed mowing and/or junk removal, causing the city to perform the work. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, who presented the ordinance, the invoiced amount for junk removal violations is the actual cost of removal plus 20%. The invoiced amount for weed mowing violations is the actual cost of mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second time and $250 for every time after that. This ordinance covers invoices through Dec. 9, 2022, and includes 52 properties with a total of $12,636.12 for weed mowing and 48 properties with a total of $10,904.80 for junk removal. The ordinance will be considered further at the Jan. 23 council meeting.
Sidney Daily News
Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023. Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.
Sidney Daily News
Lodging Tax Committee approves policy amendments
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee approved the staff-recommended changes – with a few adjustments since the last meeting – to the lodging tax distribution policy at a meeting on Jan. 9. The staff removed the line “City of Sidney is represented on the board of...
Sidney Daily News
Mercer County sheriff to retire in 2025
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey will retire at the end of his term in 2025, he announced Monday. According to a press release, Grey announced his upcoming retirement at this time because 2023 is a preparation year for the 2024 election cycle. Qualification and filing deadlines are in 2023, as 2024 is a presidential election year.
Sidney Daily News
City Council adopts legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9. The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
Sidney Daily News
Cedarville University dean’s honor list
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has released its dean’s honor list for fall 2022. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named to the dean’s honor list were Abigail Pleiman, of Anna,...
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Mission House celebrates 1st anniversary
The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter opened as a warming center exactly one year ago. The plans for the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter began around a table at the Alpha Community Center. The need for a shelter in Shelby County was expressed by over 25 different non-profit agencies that gathered in July 2020 at the Alpha Community Center for a joint meeting. The capital campaign began in January 2022 after several lead gifts from community leaders including Shelby County United Way, Emerson, Cargill and a few anonymous donors. Our generous community answered God’s call and the $1.3 million needed for the purchase of the property and construction of the agency campus were raised in just 6 months.
WCPO
Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
Sidney Daily News
District creative writing tournament returns to in-person format
NORTH CANTON — The first round of Northwest Region seventh- and eighth-grade creative writing tournaments organized by North Canton educational nonprofit Power of the Pen will begin on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a district tournament hosted by The Ohio State University at Lima. The tournament is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Marys.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of North West Avenue. -8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Redmond Road in Russia. -8:24 to 8:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to three drug offenses in the 1000 block...
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
Sidney Daily News
Houston Joint Ambulance trustees reach impasse over Spirit EMS contract
HOUSTON – The Houston Joint Ambulance Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Dec. 30 to finalize the contract for rescue services with Spirit Medical Transport, LLC for 2023 but did not reach a conclusion as the group was not unanimous on the details of the contract. The...
hometownstations.com
OSHP troopers in Auglaize County recover a missing and endangered child from Michigan
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.
brookvillestar.net
School board removes book from library
BROOKVILLE — A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students. At the November board meeting, Johnsville-Brookville Road resident Shawn Miller told the...
