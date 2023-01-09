They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO