Portland, OR

2023 Portland Boat Show @ Portland Expo Center | Featuring Fishing, Ski Boats, Cruises, Pleasure Boats & More! Pre-Owned Boat Sale

 2 days ago
The Oregonian

Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network

Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins

Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 60+ Vendors, Antiques, Snacks + Drinks

Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 60 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips

Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Free Live Music @ Cooper Mountain Ale Works Public House in Tigard | Featuring Eric John Kaiser

There’s no cover, just show up early for dinner, drinks, and live music. Portland’s French Troubadour brings his unique vibe of covers and originals to the pub. Located in downtown Tigard, Cooper Mountain boasts 20 taps featuring carefully crafted ales, and pairs them with a menu of fresh made meals. From never-frozen fresh ground burgers, to seasonally sourced salads, Executive Chef Kiel Martin and his team serve a menu that celebrates what can be done when you don’t shop in the frozen food section.
TIGARD, OR
pdxpipeline.com

BODYVOX Dance Center Presents Serious Cupcakes | An Evening of Perfectly Packaged Artistic Treats

SERIOUS CUPCAKES is back! Join us for an evening of perfectly packaged artistic treats. Running two consecutive weekends, Jan 26 – 28 and Feb 2 – 4 at BODYVOX Dance Center, Serious Cupcakes is a dance theater experience that explores the world through the eyes of inspired choreographers who have been invited to create brand new premieres on our BODYVOX company dancers.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?

Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR

