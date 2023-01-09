2023 Portland Boat Show @ Portland Expo Center | Featuring Fishing, Ski Boats, Cruises, Pleasure Boats & More! Pre-Owned Boat Sale

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Looking back at the Lewis and Clark Exposition
Portland's first and only world's fair drew more than a million visitors
Portland tattoo shops offering flash tats for Friday the 13th
Clients can choose from a set menu of designs at a lower price
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
Outlook Online
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
pdxpipeline.com
Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 60+ Vendors, Antiques, Snacks + Drinks
Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 60 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
pdxpipeline.com
Free Live Music @ Cooper Mountain Ale Works Public House in Tigard | Featuring Eric John Kaiser
There’s no cover, just show up early for dinner, drinks, and live music. Portland’s French Troubadour brings his unique vibe of covers and originals to the pub. Located in downtown Tigard, Cooper Mountain boasts 20 taps featuring carefully crafted ales, and pairs them with a menu of fresh made meals. From never-frozen fresh ground burgers, to seasonally sourced salads, Executive Chef Kiel Martin and his team serve a menu that celebrates what can be done when you don’t shop in the frozen food section.
23 ways to experience hygge in Portland
This Danish concept emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
pdxpipeline.com
Share The Love Benefit Dinner for Michelle’s Love | Raffle, Newlywed Game, Silent Auction, Portland 2023 Valentine’s Day Weekend
It’s Michelle’s Love 11th Annual Share the Love Dinner. This is a great night for a date, friend, or co-worker gathering. Tickets are $100 each, including dinner, dessert, wine, raffle tickets, and our entertaining Newlywed Game. We will host a small silent auction, allowing guests the opportunity to...
pdxpipeline.com
BODYVOX Dance Center Presents Serious Cupcakes | An Evening of Perfectly Packaged Artistic Treats
SERIOUS CUPCAKES is back! Join us for an evening of perfectly packaged artistic treats. Running two consecutive weekends, Jan 26 – 28 and Feb 2 – 4 at BODYVOX Dance Center, Serious Cupcakes is a dance theater experience that explores the world through the eyes of inspired choreographers who have been invited to create brand new premieres on our BODYVOX company dancers.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
WWEEK
Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?
Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum’s $3.5 million mansion for sale in West Linn
The mansion of former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, is now up for sale. The West Linn residence is listed at $3.5 million and is nearly 1.3 acres.
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Massage Session ($400): Tantra Studio Offering You & Me & CBD Partner Massage | Portland 2023 Valentine’s Day Date Idea, Romantic Gift
We are giving away a You & Me & CBD session at The Tantra Studio. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed February 6. Location: 10175 SW Barbur blvd suite 308 B, Portland. CBD has unique properties that...
Comments / 0