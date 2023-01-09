ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

KPVI Newschannel 6

Luka Doncic’s triple-double carries Mavericks to 2OT win over Lakers

Luka Doncic delivered his 10th triple-double of the season with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a career-high 53 minutes and the visiting Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Christian Wood scored 24 points with 14 rebounds and Tim...
DALLAS, TX
FOX40

Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA

