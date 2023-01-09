Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Related
Man arrested in Louisiana in death of Alief ISD teacher, Sugar Land police says
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of popular Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan who was found shot to death in Sugar Land Saturday night, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police said Charvas Thompson was arrested in Shreveport,...
Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser
The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. In one instance, records say a video shows her yelling at her boyfriend and striking him multiple times with a baton.
Baytown high school student killed in possible drive-by, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to Baytown police. It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at The Park At Sorrento Apartments on Shady Hill Drive near Highway 330. Police said they were called out to...
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and...
myfoxzone.com
After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
kurv.com
Police Officer Running For Mayor Arrested
A police officer running for Mayor of Houston was arrested Tuesday. Thirty-two-year-old Robin Williams is charged with continuous violence against family for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with her police baton. Williams, who serves in Missouri City, is also accused of using her department-issued taser on the victim. Her campaign has...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
Grief counselors at Alief ISD school after teacher killed
Wendy Duan was a third-grade educator when she was found dead in her backyard. Little remains known about the suspect.
Confusion among hospital staff over child's death led to parents being detained, deputies say
The 2-month-old is now believed to have died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to investigators.
KSAT 12
Teen dies from multiple gunshot wounds after friends mistakenly take him to assisted living facility, police say
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old died Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Houston police. The teenager was found on the ground around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of West Airport Boulevard. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the teen’s friends mistakenly dropped him off at an...
HPD: Houston saw increase in property crime while violent crime decreased in 2022
HOUSTON — Though the number of violent crimes was down across the City of Houston last year, the number of non-violent crimes increased, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said non-violent crime was up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old elementary school teacher with multiple gunshot wounds.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0