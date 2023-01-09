Read full article on original website
Sheriff's report Jan. 2 - Jan. 7
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was closed over Christmas and on Monday, Jan. 2. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 7, there were 133 calls, including a suicidal person, eight suspicious incidents, six citizen assists, six livestock problems, a structure fire, two unconscious people, 31 urinalyses and 25 vehicle identification number inspections.
Hospital District hires fundraising consultant
PINEDALE – The Sublette County Hospital District (SCHD) Board of Trustees convened a special meeting on Jan. 4 to approve a contract for services with John Goettler of the Goettler Group in Jackson to launch a capital campaign to achieve several of the district’s financial goals. The Goettler...
Case: Tax Reform Not Coming in the 67th Legislature
State Senator Cale Case spoke to Lander’s Rotary Club last week on issues spanning the state budget and tax reform, medical and mental health care, energy production, and the emergency services bill he’s sponsored that would allow counties to levy funds for ambulance services if approved by voters. He told the crowd that while the changing energy sector will force Wyoming to reexamine its tax structure, he felt state leaders would “kick the can down the road” yet again this session, and instead argue about social issues in Cheyenne.
Correction: Copelands' bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits
Several corrections are needed for the recent article, “Copelands’ bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits.” It was incorrectly reported that 9th District Judge Marv Tyler declared Shane and Ramsey Copeland and Triple Peak Landscaping LLC defaulted in a civil complaint filed by an investor. Judge Tyler did not include the Copelands in the default judgment, only TPL. The default judgment was submitted by the investor’s attorney and Judge Tyler signed it, which is not the same as making a declaration, according to 9th District Court Clerk Janet Montgomery. Also, the Town of Marbleton’s civil suit was heard in Circuit Court, not by District Court Judge Tyler. The reporter regrets these errors.
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
