Several corrections are needed for the recent article, “Copelands’ bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits.” It was incorrectly reported that 9th District Judge Marv Tyler declared Shane and Ramsey Copeland and Triple Peak Landscaping LLC defaulted in a civil complaint filed by an investor. Judge Tyler did not include the Copelands in the default judgment, only TPL. The default judgment was submitted by the investor’s attorney and Judge Tyler signed it, which is not the same as making a declaration, according to 9th District Court Clerk Janet Montgomery. Also, the Town of Marbleton’s civil suit was heard in Circuit Court, not by District Court Judge Tyler. The reporter regrets these errors.

3 DAYS AGO