Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down

One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky

Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKBN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities

It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Miscreants vandalize Devou Park disc golf baskets overnight

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are seeking information in regards to vandals who damaged the Devou Park disc golf baskets overnight Jan. 10. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Fourteen disc golf baskets were damaged to point of no repair sometime...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Members of Cincinnati's food scene remember Jean-Robert

Renowned Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, who helped usher in Greater Cincinnati's restaurant renaissance, died in December from a rare form of cancer. The French born and trained chef moved to Cincinnati in 1993 to become head chef of the famed five-star restaurant Maisonette. He stayed to launch his own ventures and grow his family.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati

The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH

