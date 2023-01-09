Read full article on original website
cincinnatimagazine.com
Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down
One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
WLWT 5
Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky
Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
dayton.com
Reds Caravan includes stop at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex in Hamilton
Reds Caravan to make stop in Hamilton, Dayton during weeklong road trip. The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make its first-ever stop at the nation’s largest sports complex later this month. Spooky Nook will host the first stop of the annual Reds Caravan on Jan. 23 as it spends a...
WLWT 5
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Watermain break closes State Route 48 intersection in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are warning motorists of a watermain break in Hamilton Township. According to Hamilton Township Police, State Route 48 is closed at Nunner Road due to a watermain break. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. It is unknown when the...
WLWT 5
Miscreants vandalize Devou Park disc golf baskets overnight
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are seeking information in regards to vandals who damaged the Devou Park disc golf baskets overnight Jan. 10. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Fourteen disc golf baskets were damaged to point of no repair sometime...
wvxu.org
Members of Cincinnati's food scene remember Jean-Robert
Renowned Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, who helped usher in Greater Cincinnati's restaurant renaissance, died in December from a rare form of cancer. The French born and trained chef moved to Cincinnati in 1993 to become head chef of the famed five-star restaurant Maisonette. He stayed to launch his own ventures and grow his family.
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes in both directions of I-275 in Clermont and Hamilton counties
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various lane closures will take effect on the interstate in Clermont and Hamilton counties this week. Various single-lane closures will be implemented on east and westbound Interstate 275 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Hotline opens for resident complaints across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city is taking action against an apartment complex after hundreds of complaints from people who live there. A lawsuit is going after the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell over property neglect. "We've dealt with our ceiling leaking in August. It was literal urine coming...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi. Traffic is impacted, injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati
The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
Ohio Renaissance Festival considers detachment from Harveysburg
The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
