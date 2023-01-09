U.S. Highway 34 at Interstate 25 to close for 2 nights for express lanes project work

U.S. Highway 34 will be completely closed overnight from Interstate 25 east to Centerra Parkway in Loveland early this week as part of the North I-25 Express Lanes project.

The closures are from 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.Eastbound U.S. 34 traffic will go north on I-25 to Exit 259 (Crossroads Boulevard), and then east to Centerra Parkway. Turn south and continue to access U.S. 34.Westbound U.S. 34 traffic will go north on Centerra Parkway to Crossroads Boulevard and turn west. Continue to I-25 and go south to Exit 257 (U.S. 34.)