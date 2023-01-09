ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One

Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update

McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
