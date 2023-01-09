Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme launches its under-200 calorie range including two new irresistible doughnuts
Krispy Kreme has announced the launch of a new under 200 calorie line at select store across the UK - with foodies confessing they couldn't wait to try the baked treat.
Krispy Kreme Mixes Cult Favorite Cookie Flavor With Doughnuts
You may have encountered this memorable treat high up in the air.
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
The 2023 KY Girl Scout Cookie Season Launches With a New Flavor and a Name Change
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES -- A BRIEF HISTORY. We have ALL been enjoying these iconic treats our entire lives--every single one of us. You know how I know? Because the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies way back in 1917. (Okay, yes, if there are any 106-year-olds out there who would like to dispute my claim, you win.) But yes, it was more than a century ago when an Oklahoma troop baked cookies and sold them in a school cafeteria as a service project. The sales went national five years later, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One
Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.
From different kinds of precooked chicken to boots and socks, here's what I get from the popular wholesale chain to make the most of my membership.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Starbucks Customer Pours Coffee on Floor Out of Spite After Being "Forced" to Buy Drink
In 1993, Michael Douglas starred in a cult classic film, Falling Down, which follows a man who is teetering on the brink of losing his sanity and after a series of seemingly minuscule daily inconveniences, decides to go haywire against all things in society that peeve him to no end.
McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update
McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
