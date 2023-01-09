South Bend teenager pleads guilty to murder in Thanksgiving 2021 shooting

SOUTH BEND — A teenager accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving in 2021 during an alleged marijuana deal admitted to the fatal shooting Monday just as his murder trial was set to begin.

A'Quan Irons, who was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery on Monday in a plea deal that was submitted Sunday, the day before his trial.

Under the terms of the agreement, A'Quan will be sentenced to at least 45 years in prison for shooting 21-year-old Saivon Jackson at "point-blank" range on Elwood Avenue after arranging to buy marijuana from him. Jai'von Berry, 25, was also injured in the shooting and A'Quan could see an additional nine years added to his sentence for the aggravated battery count.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Nov. 25, 2021, in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue, directly across the street from LaSalle Intermediate Academy.

Police responded to the area around 2:45 p.m. after receiving ShotSpotter alerts for multiple rounds being fired. A woman called 911 shortly afterward, saying her boyfriend had been shot and the suspect was in their backyard, according to scanner traffic from the incident.

Police arriving at the scene located A'Quan, who was wearing a long white coat, court documents say. Investigators tied the boy to the shooting from surveillance footage that showed a male in a long white coat walk up to a car and fire multiple shots into the vehicle. Court documents say A'Quan told police that he shot Jackson in self-defense.

A'Quan was originally charged in probate, or juvenile, court, but a judge moved the case to superior, or adult court, writing that "the community has an obvious interest in both retribution for, and deterrence of, that type of behavior, and these rationales for punishment are not available to this juvenile court."

Prosecutors at the time also pointed out A'Quan had a history of violent incidents in juvenile court and was on probation at the time of the shooting.

A'Quan, now 16, is set to be sentenced in February and faces a maximum of 54 years in prison. As part of the deal, prosecutors have dismissed an attempted robbery charge and have capped the sentences for the murder and battery charges at 45 and nine years, respectively.

