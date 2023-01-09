The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa due to a complicated physical, but there are plenty of high-profile 2023 free agents they can sign. The Mets will be just fine without Carlos Correa, if anything because Steve Cohen proved he’s willing to open his pocketbook. The richest man in baseball won’t close his purse strings anytime soon, and will go well over the luxury tax in order to build a World Series contender.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO