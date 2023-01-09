Georgia did unholy things to TCU on the largest stage in college football last night to capture a second consecutive crown. This wasn't much a surprise because the Bulldogs are either the best or second-best program in the entire sport and returned a 25-year-old quarterback in addition to terrifying players at virtually every other position. They were ranked No. 3 entering the season before quickly ascending to the top spot and staying there while winning 15 games in a row.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO