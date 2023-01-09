ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsnationnow.com

No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Big Lead

Networks Should Hire a Full-Time 'No One Believed in Us' Fact-Checker

Georgia did unholy things to TCU on the largest stage in college football last night to capture a second consecutive crown. This wasn't much a surprise because the Bulldogs are either the best or second-best program in the entire sport and returned a 25-year-old quarterback in addition to terrifying players at virtually every other position. They were ranked No. 3 entering the season before quickly ascending to the top spot and staying there while winning 15 games in a row.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Georgia, TCU bring out stars to serve as honorary captains

Georgia and TCU both brought the star power ahead of Monday’s national championship game. During the coin toss prior to the game, Georgia’s captains and TCU’s captains were each joined by a well-known alum of their program. Georgia came out with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (who played for their program from 2006-08), and TCU responded with retired former NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson (who was a Horned Frog from 1997 to 2000).
FORT WORTH, TX
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy