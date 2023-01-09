Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban Sat There and Watched David Pollack Say Georgia Had Taken Over College Football
VIDEO: Nick Saban reacts to David Pollack telling him Georgia had taken over college football.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
It's Raining Inside SoFi Stadium During the College Football National Title Game
It's raining inside SoFi Stadium during the CFB National Championship.
Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU, 65-7, for back-to-back college football national titles
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went...
Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia
While Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, they are now presented with a new hurdle: the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Staff Predictions: TCU vs Georgia
The All Hurricanes staff makes their predictions for the TCU versus Georgia national title game.
newsnationnow.com
No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first...
Networks Should Hire a Full-Time 'No One Believed in Us' Fact-Checker
Georgia did unholy things to TCU on the largest stage in college football last night to capture a second consecutive crown. This wasn't much a surprise because the Bulldogs are either the best or second-best program in the entire sport and returned a 25-year-old quarterback in addition to terrifying players at virtually every other position. They were ranked No. 3 entering the season before quickly ascending to the top spot and staying there while winning 15 games in a row.
Roundup: Georgia Blows Out TCU; Taylor Swift Tops Charts Again; Damar Hamlin Returns to Buffalo
Georgia blew out TCU in the CFB title game, Taylor Swift is back at No. 1, Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo and more in the Roundup.
Bob Gregory Joins New Stanford Coaching Staff
The former UW interim coach and defensive coordinator will guide the Cardinal safeties and special teams.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
They Had Time: Players From University of Georgia Ate Chicken Wings During Blowout TCU Game
The College Football Playoff National Championship is supposed to showcase the two best teams from the season. But the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Christian University game was so lopsided that members of the winning team had time to eat some chicken wings on the sidelines. A video that was originally...
Yardbarker
Georgia, TCU bring out stars to serve as honorary captains
Georgia and TCU both brought the star power ahead of Monday’s national championship game. During the coin toss prior to the game, Georgia’s captains and TCU’s captains were each joined by a well-known alum of their program. Georgia came out with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (who played for their program from 2006-08), and TCU responded with retired former NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson (who was a Horned Frog from 1997 to 2000).
