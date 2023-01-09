ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George Santos hit with 3 new ethics complaints over his campaign spending, fundraising, and financial disclosure

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thzdE_0k8dXfkb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e4NO_0k8dXfkb00
Republican Rep. George Santos of New York is facing a barrage of ethics complaints as he takes office.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Getty Images

  • George Santos was sworn into office Friday despite allegations of fraud and lies about his history.
  • Now, End Citizens United is filing complaints against Santos with the FEC, OCE, and DOJ.
  • He faces a slew of other campaign-finance-related complaints and investigations in two countries.

The left-leaning advocacy group End Citizens United is set to file three complaints against Republican Rep. George Santos of New York on Monday over allegations of campaign-finance violations, adding to a barrage of other complaints and investigations targeting the new congressman.

Santos, who was recently revealed to have lied about much of his résumé and background , was sworn into Congress on Friday. Even fellow Republicans have called for an ethics investigation into the first-term lawmaker.

"Congressman Santos has shown a blatant disregard for the law and has flagrantly brushed aside the transparency voters deserve from their elected officials," End Citizens United's president, Tiffany Muller, said in a statement to Insider. "His actions are not only unethical, but illegal, and call into question his ability to serve. The FEC, the DOJ, and the OCE should immediately begin investigations and hold him accountable for his shady and unlawful actions."

The group's complaint with the Department of Justice argues that Santos violated the Ethics in Government Act by not only filing a required financial disclosure almost a year late but also most likely making several omissions related to various assets he's purported to hold.

The complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics — the principal investigative body that oversees ethics violations for House members — argues that the Republican congressman violated federal law by soliciting campaign contributions in exchange for attending a swearing-in event on Capitol grounds. Last month, Santos' team advertised round-trip bus tickets from New York to Washington, a luncheon, attendance at Santos' swearing-in ceremony, and a tour of the Capitol in exchange for at least a $100 donation. Federal law prevents the use of official resources in connection with campaign activity.

And the group's complaint with the Federal Election Commission focuses on a purported $700,000 personal loan that he made to his campaign that the group says either came from a "shell company" or was a prohibited corporate contribution.

It also argues that nearly 40 payments of $199.99 made by his campaign represented an effort to skirt federal laws that require campaigns to keep receipts of purchases for $200 or more.

Insider has reached out to Santos' newly formed congressional office and will update this story with any response.

The trio of complaints add to a barrage of other complaints the congressman is already facing. On Monday alone, American Bridge also filed a complaint with OCE arguing that Santos had falsified his financial disclosures, while the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC similar to the one filed by End Citizens United.

Santos' history and finances are also under investigation by prosecutors at the federal level, in New York state, and in Brazil .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

James Johnson
2d ago

let me guess, a Republican run impeachment will find him not guilty of of anything.

Reply(2)
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

George Santos will have to 'consider resigning,' Republican Rep. Brady says

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., should consider resigning after he admitted that he had fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history. Santos, who made LGBTQ political history when he won the race in New York’s...
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

818K+
Followers
48K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy