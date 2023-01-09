ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Industrial building at SCLA in Victorville sells for $6M

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kS291_0k8dXc6Q00

Lee & Associates Inland Empire North announced the sale of a large industrial building at Victorville's Southern California Logistics Airport.

Sanger Properties paid $6 million for the 27,708 square-foot building located at 18350 George Blvd., the former communications center at the shuttered George Air Force Base. Sanger Properties officials say they bought the property to expand the company's footprint in the growing High Desert market.

The recent occupant of the building was Excel Scientific, the real estate firm said. The Excel Scientific website said its operation includes design, consultation, assembly, testing, quality control, packaging and shipping all under one roof in Victorville.

The building, which features state-of-the-art clean rooms and inventory systems, was owned and sold by Vertical Peak Holdings. The owner enlisted Lee & Associates Inland Empire North to market the single-tenant industrial building, which was well positioned for a sale.

The deal was closed by team members Donald P. Brown, president/broker; Elizabeth A. Brown, executive vice president and associate broker; and Joseph Hisquierdo, sales, leasing and management.

“It has been an honor to assist with facilitating the sale of this iconic facility that the seller has stewarded so well in our community over the past years,” Brown said. “I am confident that the new property owner will continue this legacy of good stewardship and contribution to the continued growth of SCLA as the High Desert’s portal to the global economy.”

SCLA is considered the premier warehouse and logistics hub in the High Desert, featuring Boeing, General Electric, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Newell Rubbermaid, ComAv, and other national and global brands.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVCR NEWS

Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project

The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue. The...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Laemmle will reveal fate of Claremont theater Saturday

Laemmle Theatres President and CEO Greg Laemmle will make an announcement regarding the future of Claremont’s Laemmle 5 Theatre on Saturday, January 14 following a 1 p.m. screening of “Only in Theaters,” the new documentary about the long history and recent travails of the Los Angeles-based Laemmle arthouse chain.
CLAREMONT, CA
vvng.com

Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IE Voice

Lawsuit Challenges San Bernardino County’s Approval of Business Park Warehouse Development in Bloomington

“Residents in and around Bloomington already breathe some of the nation’s dirtiest air, but San Bernardino County wants to pile on still more pollution,” said Hallie Kutak, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in response to a decision made recently by San Bernardino County that shook many Bloomington community members.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Pedestrian hit crossing Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after they were struck by an SUV while crossing Main Street. Just after 6:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia PD responded to the incident at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue, in Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
HESPERIA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City: First-time homebuyers may be eligible for loan relief after 15 years

LANCASTER — First-time homebuyers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for a $150,000 loan under the City of Lancaster’s First Time Homebuyers Program that would be forgiven after 15 years of living in the house. In order to be eligible for the program, applicants’ household income must...
LANCASTER, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?

On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Support for local hospital and tribe included in omnibus bill

A couple of Pass area entities will benefit from the $1.7 trillion funding package that was signed by President Biden at the end of last month, as the omnibus bill includes funding for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. It also includes funding for the...
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
HESPERIA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy