Industrial building at SCLA in Victorville sells for $6M

Lee & Associates Inland Empire North announced the sale of a large industrial building at Victorville's Southern California Logistics Airport.

Sanger Properties paid $6 million for the 27,708 square-foot building located at 18350 George Blvd., the former communications center at the shuttered George Air Force Base. Sanger Properties officials say they bought the property to expand the company's footprint in the growing High Desert market.

The recent occupant of the building was Excel Scientific, the real estate firm said. The Excel Scientific website said its operation includes design, consultation, assembly, testing, quality control, packaging and shipping all under one roof in Victorville.

The building, which features state-of-the-art clean rooms and inventory systems, was owned and sold by Vertical Peak Holdings. The owner enlisted Lee & Associates Inland Empire North to market the single-tenant industrial building, which was well positioned for a sale.

The deal was closed by team members Donald P. Brown, president/broker; Elizabeth A. Brown, executive vice president and associate broker; and Joseph Hisquierdo, sales, leasing and management.

“It has been an honor to assist with facilitating the sale of this iconic facility that the seller has stewarded so well in our community over the past years,” Brown said. “I am confident that the new property owner will continue this legacy of good stewardship and contribution to the continued growth of SCLA as the High Desert’s portal to the global economy.”

SCLA is considered the premier warehouse and logistics hub in the High Desert, featuring Boeing, General Electric, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Newell Rubbermaid, ComAv, and other national and global brands.