Wichita, KS

Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita

 3 days ago

Wichita police have arrested 30-year-old Darries Mitchell on the charge of aggravated battery, and 47-year-old Jamar White on the charge of 1st-degree murder, for a shooting that killed 43-year-old Mareo Dupree.

Early on the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of N. Piatt (northeast of 21st Street & I-135). Police located the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso; he was conscious and breathing. While officers were on N. Piatt, White arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Dupree was hospitalized, where he later died.

The investigation revealed there'd been a feud concerning a drug debt between White and the occupants of the home on Piatt. White drove by the residence a couple of times, firing rounds at the house before an exchange of gunfire occurred between Mitchell and White.

White was arrested late Sunday afternoon in the 4800 block of E. Ethel (west of 25th North & Hillside).

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

WICHITA, KS
