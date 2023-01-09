Kliff Kingsbury will have NFL, college coaching options after Arizona Cardinals' firing

What's next for Kliff Kingsbury?

Speculation started to swirl around the future of the former Arizona Cardinals head coach even before he was fired by the NFL franchise on Monday morning.

Could he become an NFL offensive coordinator? Could he return to college? Could he step away from the game?

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport addressed Kingsbury's future on the NFL Network shortly after his dismissal Monday.

"I'm not sure Kliff Kingsbury wants to jump right back into this," Rapoport said. "He has made a lot of money. He has made a lot of money. In college, in professional football, in other places, he is rich and considering the year he has had, I am not so sure that Kliff Kingsbury is going to be dying to get to a sideline near us. If I had to guess, I would say the next time we see him is probably some Instagram account in Ibiza."

More: Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'

More: Arizona Cardinals coach updates: What's next for Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, team?

Speculation has linked Kingsbury to some NFL coordinator positions, including the New England Patriots' position.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer interestingly wrote this of Kingsbury and New England before Kingsbury was fired: "If you want to go completely off the board, here's one for you. The Patriots have done their research on Kliff Kingsbury," he said. "I don't know if Kliff Kingsbury is even going to be available, I don't know if Kliff Kingsbury's even going to want to coach if he's fired in Arizona, but I do think he's somebody the Patriots would look at as far as if you're looking at somebody who might be able to move things forward a little bit and has different ideas to inject into what you're doing."

College Football Insider Bruce Feldman linked Kingsbury to the Los Angeles Rams, tweeting: "Something to keep an eye on with the Cards firing Kliff Kingsbury: Heard some talk this weekend in coaching circles that IF Sean McVay stays with the Rams, Kliff may come back to LA (he was on staff at USC for a quick minute before the Cards hired him) joining the Rams staff."

More: Arizona Cardinals next coach odds favor Byron Leftwich, Eric Bieniemy, Sean Payton

More: Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates: Who could replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach?

Many may consider Kingsbury more suited to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL and not a head coach.

Kingsbury went 35-40 overall in six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech before becoming the Cardinals coach (after a very brief stint as USC's offensive coordinator) but is believed to prefer coaching in the NFL.

He went 28-37-1 in the regular season as the Cardinals' coach.

Several former NFL head coaches have gone into broadcasting.

Perhaps Kingsbury could dip his toes into being a college football or NFL analyst?

What will he do next?

More: Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury, remove GM Steve Keim

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kliff Kingsbury will have NFL, college coaching options after Arizona Cardinals' firing