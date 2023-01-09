ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kliff Kingsbury will have NFL, college coaching options after Arizona Cardinals' firing

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSo81_0k8dX0qB00

What's next for Kliff Kingsbury?

Speculation started to swirl around the future of the former Arizona Cardinals head coach even before he was fired by the NFL franchise on Monday morning.

Could he become an NFL offensive coordinator? Could he return to college? Could he step away from the game?

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport addressed Kingsbury's future on the NFL Network shortly after his dismissal Monday.

"I'm not sure Kliff Kingsbury wants to jump right back into this," Rapoport said. "He has made a lot of money. He has made a lot of money. In college, in professional football, in other places, he is rich and considering the year he has had, I am not so sure that Kliff Kingsbury is going to be dying to get to a sideline near us. If I had to guess, I would say the next time we see him is probably some Instagram account in Ibiza."

Speculation has linked Kingsbury to some NFL coordinator positions, including the New England Patriots' position.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer interestingly wrote this of Kingsbury and New England before Kingsbury was fired: "If you want to go completely off the board, here's one for you. The Patriots have done their research on Kliff Kingsbury," he said. "I don't know if Kliff Kingsbury is even going to be available, I don't know if Kliff Kingsbury's even going to want to coach if he's fired in Arizona, but I do think he's somebody the Patriots would look at as far as if you're looking at somebody who might be able to move things forward a little bit and has different ideas to inject into what you're doing."

College Football Insider Bruce Feldman linked Kingsbury to the Los Angeles Rams, tweeting: "Something to keep an eye on with the Cards firing Kliff Kingsbury: Heard some talk this weekend in coaching circles that IF Sean McVay stays with the Rams, Kliff may come back to LA (he was on staff at USC for a quick minute before the Cards hired him) joining the Rams staff."

Many may consider Kingsbury more suited to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL and not a head coach.

Kingsbury went 35-40 overall in six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech before becoming the Cardinals coach (after a very brief stint as USC's offensive coordinator) but is believed to prefer coaching in the NFL.

He went 28-37-1 in the regular season as the Cardinals' coach.

Several former NFL head coaches have gone into broadcasting.

Perhaps Kingsbury could dip his toes into being a college football or NFL analyst?

What will he do next?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

