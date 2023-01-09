ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Asian Cuisine Week returns Monday! Here are the local restaurants participating

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Interested in trying food items from a secret menu? Asian Cuisine Week, back for its fourth year, will allow Cincinnatians to do just that before Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The week-long event organized by Asianati, a local group that celebrates Asian food and culture, runs from Jan. 9-15. It gives customers a chance to choose from a list of $10 secret menu items from over 40 participating restaurants in Greater Cincinnati. The items are exclusive to Asian Cuisine Week.

“We are excited to help Cincinnati discover and explore delicious Asian cuisine,” said Chloe Tran, outreach coordinator of Asianati, in a statement. “We hope the community enjoys this week of delicious menus and will fall in love with restaurants they didn't know were right in their neighborhood.”

Local dining:Robert De Niro spotted at Cincinnati restaurant amidst movie filming

The event features a food passport, which allows customers to track the restaurants they visit and collect custom stickers at each location. Passports are available online and at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Continue below for a list of participating restaurants.

Local restaurants participating in Asian Cuisine Week

  • Asiana Thai & Sushi.
  • Auntie Apple's Kitchen.
  • Brick House Cafe.
  • Bridges Nepali Cuisine (Northside and Over-the-Rhine locations).
  • Chako Bakery Cafe.
  • China Gourmet.
  • Citrus & Sago.
  • Dean's Mediterranean Imports.
  • Decibel Korean Fried Chicken (Walnut Hills and Over-the-Rhine locations).
  • Deme Kitchen.
  • Dope! Asian Street Fair (Hyde Park and Over-the-Rhine locations).
  • Dragon City.
  • Fusabowl (Clifton, Colerain, Mason, Norwood, Western Hills and Woodlawn locations).
  • Grand Oriental.
  • Ichiban (Mason and Mount Lookout locations).
  • Kealoha's Kitchen.
  • Lalo Restaurant.
  • Maki Express Ramen House.
  • Milk Jar Cafe (Hyde Park, Mason, West Chester and Walnut Hills locations).
  • Onolicious Hawaii.
  • Pho Lang Thang.
  • Poke Hut.
  • Qlicious Bubble Tea & Pastries.
  • Quan Hapa.
  • Queens Bakery.
  • Swagat India House.
  • Tea 'N Bowl Asian Fare and Bubble Tea.
  • Teak OTR.
  • Thai Express.
  • Tsaocha Bubble Tea + Meeting Bakery.
  • Uncle Yips.

For more information, visit acw.asianati.com.

