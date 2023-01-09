ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

In first State of the State speech, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs puts focus squarely on education

By Stacey Barchenger and Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kbj5J_0k8dWtBQ00

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled broad plans for funding public education and addressing the state’s water crisis in her first State of the State address at the state Capitol on Monday.

Hobbs returned to the Arizona House of Representatives, where she served from 2011 to 2013, to address lawmakers on their first day of work and outline her plans for the year to come.

The 42-minute speech echoed the tone, and appeal for bipartisanship, set in her inauguration address five days prior. She said she would keep her door open to lawmakers of all parties, but made clear that efforts to promote conspiracy theories and special interests would “lead nowhere.”

Those comments, and her commitments to public education funding, drew standing ovations and cheers from Democratic lawmakers — a phenomenon not seen in more than a decade as Democrats endured such speeches from Republican governors. This year, it was Republicans' turn to respond coolly, staying seated and refraining from clapping.

At one point in the speech, two Republican senators, Anthony Kern of Glendale and newcomer Justine Wadsack of Tucson, stood and turned their backs on Hobbs. When the governor pledged to defend abortion rights and veto any bill that “delays the liberty or inherent right of any individual to decide what’s best for themselves or their families,” a handful of the most conservative Republican lawmakers walked out of the chamber.

Those protests were a visual manifestation of the tough road ahead for Hobbs, who must work with Republican-controlled chambers to achieve her policy goals. They also showed the significance of the shift in power at the Capitol, where Democratic priorities have long gone unaddressed.

Hobbs, speaking to reporters later Monday, addressed the walkout by the few Republicans.

“I'm still optimistic that we can find common ground on a lot of the issues that we talked about,” Hobbs said. “It's unfortunate that some members chose an immature stunt instead. We have really tough issues in front of us and we need to work together to solve them.”

Arizona State of the State: Hobbs ends speech with nod to future

Hobbs puts emphasis on education

The governor spent significant time, nearly half of her speech, discussing her plans for public education. She urged lawmakers to act quickly to lift a cap on school spending that, in just a few months, could threaten cuts to school budgets. Hobbs stopped short of a more forceful approach on the issue, such as calling lawmakers into a special session to lift the cap, though she has said she would be open to doing so.

She said she would launch a task force aimed at retaining qualified teachers, and that her budget proposal coming Friday “truly invests in public schools and students,” beginning with teachers. She also forecasted a “historic” investment in school capital needs like facilities, and more money for community colleges, particularly in rural areas, and dual-enrollment programs that help train students who do not attend college.

Hobbs also took a jab at the state’s private school voucher program, a key accomplishment of her Republican predecessor, former Gov. Doug Ducey. Ducey and the Legislature expanded the program, formally called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, to all of Arizona's more than 1 million public school students with a 2022 bill Hobbs has said she would have vetoed, had she been in office at the time.

Her State of the State called for more accountability of the program that she said “is poised to cost Arizona taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next 10 years if left unaddressed.” She said it could likely "bankrupt" the state.

“Let me go on the record to say that any school that accepts taxpayer dollars should have to abide by the same accountability standards that all district schools do,” Hobbs said. “We have seen too many examples of individuals and shady corporations taking advantage of the system and our students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjjeQ_0k8dWtBQ00

Hobbs later acknowledged that accountability for funds that go first to families, then to private schools, would be a challenge, but her willingness to tackle an issue in the face of Republican opposition garnered praise from public school advocates, who supported Hobbs in the campaign.

"For the first time in decades, educators know their voices are heard and have a seat at the table," Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia said in a statement, on behalf of the state's largest teachers' union. "Our educators and students need someone like Gov. Hobbs who supports union values and will fight for our working families."

Senate Democratic Leader Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, said Hobbs’ priorities fit neatly with what Democrats are proposing for 2023 legislation.

Terán applauded the governor’s call for $40 million to create what she called the “Promise for DREAMers Scholarship Program.” It builds on the voter approval of Proposition 308, which permits people who were brought to the United States as children to pay in-state college and university tuition, instead of the out-of-state rates they were subject to. Hobbs said the program would cover all students who attend a state university, regardless of immigration status.

The warm reception from Democrats wasn't reflected across the aisle, however.

House Speaker Ben Toma, R- Glendale, who sat on the dais behind Hobbs, likened the overall tone of Hobbs’ speech to “a DNC speech,” referring to the Democratic National Committee. He reserved comment on areas of potential cooperation until he sees the governor’s budget.

“Details matter,” Toma said. “If the budget matches that tone, it’s DOA,” he said of a possible left-leaning spending plan for the state.

Water, housing were other key focuses of speech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4QE3_0k8dWtBQ00

The governor outlined other areas where she wants to focus her efforts, and said she would spend money to do so.

Hobbs said she wants to invest $150 million into a housing trust fund; earmark $50 million to create a child tax credit for families that earn less than $40,000 a year; and exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

“These everyday items add up and we can and should help provide this relief to individuals and families who too often must choose between paying their bills or paying for the things they need to be healthy,” she said.

Senate President Warren Petersen, of Gilbert, pointed to Hobbs’ support for tax credits as a signal that she might be open to Republican proposals to lighten the tax burden on people struggling with inflation. He has proposed elimination of the food tax and the rental tax.

“I would think if that gets to her desk, which I think it will,” he said of his tax ideas, “she will sign it.”

Hobbs emphasized water issues, saying she would launch a Governor’s Office of Resiliency and a Governor’s Water Policy Council to modernize and expand the Arizona Groundwater Management Act, a 1980 bill that sets rules for use of the state’s groundwater.

Gridlock ahead? Arizona Legislature convenes with newly divided state government

“Arizona needs partnerships on a local, state, regional, and national level, and I intend to put us in the best position to do so,” she said.

“We are all in this together,” she added. “Bring forward innovative solutions to this challenge of our time. We cannot let the same old partisan fights drag us down. My administration is ready and willing to work with you and we will always do what’s best for Arizona and its people.”

The governor said she would, and later did, release a Department of Water Resources report that shows some areas are short of the 100-year water supply required by the department, which she said “unequivocally shows that we have to act now, or this will only be the first new area that faces this kind of shortage.”

Hobbs said she did not understand or “in any way agree with, my predecessor choosing to keep this report from the public and from members of this Legislature.” Asked to confirm Hobbs' characterization of the Ducey administration's stance, a spokesperson for the Department of Water Resources didn't answer directly, sharing a statement from Director Tom Buschatzke that "it is time to include legislators, the business community and all constituencies to address the challenges" in the West Valley.

Challenges lie ahead with GOP-controlled Legislature

Hobbs is Arizona’s 24 th governor and its fifth female leader, more than have served in any other state. She previously served in the Legislature from 2011 to 2019, and as Arizona’s secretary of state, having narrowly won election as the state’s election chief in 2018. Hobbs’ national profile emanated from the office and her staunch defense of the 2020 election.

Representatives and senators packed onto the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives to listen to her speech that mentioned, but didn’t detail, Republican concerns like job growth and border security.

Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, said she's hopeful for cooperation but was wary of some of the strident tones in Hobbs' speech.

"The Republicans come in peace," she said. "But we are prepared for war."

Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, Republican Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, as well as former Republican governors Jan Brewer and Fife Symington, sat in the front row reserved for the most high-profile guests.

While Hobbs has said she will seek bipartisanship, the first day of the new Legislative session signaled the challenges ahead. Both chambers of the Legislature have single-vote Republican majorities, and Hobbs' entry into the arena marks the first time in 14 years power is split between the Legislature and Governor's Office.

And among Republican members of the Legislature, the conservatives include more Trump-aligned candidates likely to find themselves at odds with Hobbs’ agenda. Of 90 members in the Legislature, 46% are new this year — though some have served before.

Over a dozen lawmakers who make up the Legislature’s rightmost flank, collectively organized as the Arizona Freedom Caucus, gathered outside the Senate building Monday morning. They pledged to sue Hobbs over her first executive order, which they said overstepped her authority as the state’s chief executive.

The order, issued on Hobbs’ first day as governor, directs state agencies to implement anti-discrimination policies that apply to employment decisions and contracts. It prohibits discrimination based on additional categories, including gender identity, ancestry, marital status and others.

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, and one of the false Arizona electors who in 2020 aimed to retain Donald Trump as president, offered few details during a press conference.

“We are here to talk about illegal executive orders and curbing Katie Hobbs’ radical woke agenda, trying to legislate via executive fiat,” Hoffman said. “That is not what the people of Arizona elected her to do. That is not her proper role as the governor in this state.”

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669. Follow her on Twitter @sbarchenger.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: In first State of the State speech, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs puts focus squarely on education

Comments / 30

Karl Von
2d ago

she's a Dame fool and the people who voted for her will see she's not going to do anything for Arizona but drag us father under the bus

Reply(5)
16
Cbmjm
2d ago

putting efforts “solely on education” is exactly what California democrats have already done and the state went from 10th in the country to 45th. All while increasing costs by 80%. Paid more and received less. It will happen in AZ just a matter of time.

Reply(5)
7
Andy King
2d ago

Good news , the Republicans have been defunding the public school system for years now , they gave themselves tax breaks so they can send their snotty kids to private schools ✔️

Reply(4)
3
Related
Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now

Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session

PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona AG Kris Mayes Hires Colleague of Progressive Lawyer Marc Elias as Chief Deputy

Arizona’s new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes hired progressive attorney Dan Barr as her chief deputy, according to AZ Law and Barr’s LinkedIn profile. However, insiders say the longtime attorney for mainstream media did not resign from the Democratic firm Perkins Coie, where he worked with progressive attorney Marc Elias, until after he started in the position, which would be a conflict of interest, especially if he was involved with any litigation involving the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO).
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona AG Election Integrity Unit Attorney Starts Process for Libel Lawsuit over Media Claims She Was Fired

Jennifer Wright, the Election Integrity Unit (EIU) civil attorney for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich until his second term ended earlier this month, resigned before newly elected Democrat Kris Mayes took office. Still, there are reports in the media spreading that she was fired. Wright gave The Arizona Republic “notice and demand for a correction prior to filing legal action pursuant to A.R.S. 12-653.2.”
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy