Parent and activist's ban from New Hanover school board meetings reduced

A parent and activist’s ban from attending New Hanover County Schools meetings was upheld but reduced after an appeal hearing Monday.

Sandy Eyles was banned from New Hanover County Board of Education and committee meetings following incidents of alleged disruptive behavior at a September town hall and November regular meeting last year.

Prior coverage:'Do your part' -- After year of remote learning, Wilmington parents more engaged in schools

Prior coverage:Parents demand more transparency from school board, starting with access to meeting materials

Assistant Superintendent for Operations Eddie Anderson, following a review of the footage from both meetings, said the school sent Eyles a trespass notice Nov. 3 that would have kept her out of meetings for a year.

However, at the hearing the board upheld the decision but shortened the ban to end June 30, 2023.

Trespass notice

In the town hall footage, available on the NHCS YouTube page, Eyles can be seen in a loud and animated confrontation with then Board of Education member Stefanie Adams. As the discussion becomes heated, Adams walks behind the dais and law enforcement officers approach the situation.

At the November meeting, Eyles can be heard berating Adams.

“You lied, you called me a bully and it’s not right,” she said.

In her presentation at the hearing, Eyles claimed she felt threatened and attacked and was acting in self defense.

She was found to have violated board policy code 5020(D), including "behavior which interferes with or threatens to interfere with the operation of a classroom, an employee’s office or office area, or areas of a school or facility open to parents or guardians or the general public," and "using loud and/or offensive language, swearing, cursing, or displaying of temper."

At the hearing the board also discussed adding a stipulation that would automatically add six more months to the ban if Eyles was found to violate board policy again, but no vote was moved on the issue.

An amendment that would have ended the ban on March 6 failed.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.