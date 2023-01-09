ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Related
WTOV 9

Tuscarawas County officials searching for missing elderly woman

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday night. Sally Bauman was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She’s 5-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Buick Verano.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Semi rollover closes portion of SR 422

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning. According to the Troy Township Fire Department Geauga Co. Facebook page, the closure is between SR 700 and SR 44. Firefighters are asking drivers to take an alternative...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog

A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
STRUTHERS, OH

