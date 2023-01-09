Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Tuscarawas County officials searching for missing elderly woman
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday night. Sally Bauman was last seen Wednesday afternoon. She’s 5-4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she is possibly traveling in a white 2014 Buick Verano.
WYTV.com
Semi rollover closes portion of SR 422
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning. According to the Troy Township Fire Department Geauga Co. Facebook page, the closure is between SR 700 and SR 44. Firefighters are asking drivers to take an alternative...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
Ohio police looking for missing woman that could be with a man named ‘G’
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing woman. Steubenville Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Amber Elizabeth Barnett. Barnett is/ has: Barnett was last seen on December 20, 2022 traveling to a residence on the 400 block of Union Ave in Steubenville but never made it there. Police say her mother has attempted […]
Police: 3 arrested in connection to string of thefts
Three men are facing charges related to a spree of thefts from vehicles, according to police.
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
WFMJ.com
Struthers man faces prison time for shooting dog
A Struthers man, already in prison for beating a woman in Trumbull County, has now entered a guilty plea in a separate case alleging that he led a dog into the woods and shot the animal. George Panno III, 29, pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to a...
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
Man found dead in sewer 11 days after disappearing while fleeing from crash
A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a sewer in Norton nearly two weeks after he disappeared while fleeing on foot following a vehicle crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
New distracted driving corridor on I-77 in Summit County: See where authorities will begin targeted enforcement soon
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The eight-mile stretch of I-77 between Route 18 and Route 21 in Summit County is becoming a new distracted driving corridor as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins targeted enforcement in the area. Drivers can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement along this portion...
WFMJ.com
