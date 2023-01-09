ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AmeriCorps NCCC partners with Lane County Parks for enhancement projects

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A partnership grant with the National Civilian Conservation Corps (AmeriCorps NCCC) has been awarded to Lane County Parks, Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah and Willamalane Park and Recreation District, as well as City of Eugene Parks and Open Space, according to a release from the Lane County Government.
Eugene Family YMCA announces start of year-long Diabetes Prevention Program

EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced the start of a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program class in January to make lasting change for those diagnosed with prediabetes, according to a release from the organization. The class is intended to help people diagnosed with prediabetes and is...
Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups

NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority

EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promoting education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
Linn County veterans gain access to dental care with new state program

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County veterans will now have access to dental care thanks to a new program from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Services Manager Dee Baley-Hyder told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Baley-Hyder said veterans will receive the same types of dental...
Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
FOUND SAFE: Lane County crews locate Elmira teen

ELMIRA, Ore. — UPDATE: A 14-year-old has been found and is safe after he was reported as missing since Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. "We would like to thank the community for your support and the tips that were reported to us," an LCSO official said.
Local qualifiers hold practice for Oregon State Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — Practice for the eighth Oregon State Pinball Championship is underway in Eugene. Local qualifiers held a practice session Monday at Blairally Vintage Arcade consisting of eight players representing Eugene and one from Corvallis. This practice was hosted by the Eugene City Pinball League. The prize?. $5,000...
UO marching band dog, Dundee, passes away

EUGENE, Ore. — Dundee, a well-loved guide dog associated with the University of Oregon Marching Band, passed away Monday. He was a popular figure on Instagram and Snapchat, and within the band. Dundee was present for the band's rehearsals, football games at Autzen Stadium, basketball games at Matthew Knight...
Repair work begins on E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that repair work on the E Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between OR 99 and I-5 starts this week. ODOT says motorists should expect flaggers on N Lane Street and N Douglas Avenue, under the bridge, helping direct...
Oregon Men's Basketball finally healthier heading into Arizona state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Men's Basketball team is now halfway through the regular season, which has been unfortunately tough for the Ducks due to some injuries. But now Oregon has 11 scholarship players back from injury, and healthy enough to contribute to a tough PAC-12 schedule. The Ducks,...
Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House

The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
Ducks' VanSlooten questionable for Washington game

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is back at home this week to host the Washington schools after splitting their road trip in the desert against Arizona and Arizona State. There is good news for the Ducks this week as early enrollee Sammie Wagner is on campus...
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
