ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

East High auditorium renamed to honor Ruth Ann Gaines

WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7PCj_0k8dVwro00

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools took some time this weekend to honor a legend.

The auditorium at Des Moines East High School was renamed in honor of former drama and theater arts teacher Ruth Ann Gaines. The dedication ceremony took place Sunday.

Gaines taught at East High for 40 years and was named Iowa Teacher of the Year in 1998.

THREE MINUTES: Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines

At the ceremony, Gaines delivered a speech about her perseverance to get where she is today.

“I call life a bittersweet experience. But we keep moving on. And we keep trying. And we keep climbing,” said Gaines. “I never quit. And as I look out from the landing I’m standing on today and I see this picture of you. I know I made it. I made it. I climbed to the top and here I am today.”

Gaines currently serves as the representative of North and East Des Moines in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

State Board of Education holding hearing on conservative club at Johnston High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Board of Education will hear arguments Thursday over the Johnston School District approving the Turning Point-USA student group. A group of four, including three parents of Johnston students, are challenging the board of directors’ decision to approve the conservative group last spring. They say three school board members violated […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Public input needed on sprayground plans at Des Moines parks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to the summer and it’s asking for your input on two city parks. The first is Irving E. Stone Park on Southeast 5th Street. Planners will discuss their concepts for sprayground and playground improvements Thursday night at a public meeting at […]
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for a second day due to an apparent cyberattack on its computer system. Des Moines’ interim school superintendent, Matt Smith, said Tuesday that technicians were working to protect data and restore the system, but that Wednesday classes have been canceled for the district’s roughly 30,000 students.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Waukee school board changes vote on school boundaries plan

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School Board is reversing its decision on future school boundaries. Last month the board approved a split feeder model that would split some students when they enter high school in 10th grade. Over 900 parents signed a petition against the model. At Monday night’s board meeting, some of them spoke […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

DMPS updates 2022-23 school year calendar following cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District has announced some changes to this year’s school calendar, following an apparent cyber attack that forced the Des Moines Public School District to cancel classes for two days. Two changes have been made to the calendar, including the end of the first semester being pushed […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Public Schools students return Thursday after cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of Des Moines Public Schools’ cyber saga is in sight. The district announced late Tuesday night that students will come back Thursday after a cyber attack cancelled two days of classes. In an e-mail parents and media, Des Moines Public Schools claimed its information technology department “made significant progress” […]
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Proposed Des Moines trail a step closer to becoming reality

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new 1.6-mile trail is one step closer to becoming a reality after the Des Moines City Council officially accepted $500,000 in grants for phase one of the Central Place Levee Trail project. While the trail will be more than 3.5 miles running from the downtown Riverwalk to the Inter-Urban Trail along […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Waukee entertainment venue on schedule to open later this year

WAUKEE, Iowa — A new entertainment venue holding 3,500 people is set to open in December in Waukee. The venue will anchor the KeeTown Loop development at the corner of Grand Prairie Parkway and Ashworth Road. It’s an entertainment district that will eventually have two hotels, office space, retail space, restaurants, bars, and more. KeeTown Loop’s […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Private school vouchers could impact rural schools if passed

HUBBARD, Iowa — The Superintendent of the South Hardin Schools likes some of what Governor Reynolds proposed in her State of the State Speech, but not everything. The South Hardin High School is run by two districts, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe. Dr. Adam Zellmer is Superintendent over both districts. He said taking away public school […]
HUBBARD, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline. Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection

An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa thumps Northwestern, ISU turns back K-State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy