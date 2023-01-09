ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

theobserver.com

Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night

In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex

The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer

The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim

Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.

The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

