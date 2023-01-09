Read full article on original website
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
theobserver.com
Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman. Commissioner Jerry...
hudsontv.com
Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night
In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex
The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council debates Solomon’s proposal to require overtime and audit reports
The Jersey City Council debated the merits of Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to tighten up the budget by requiring overtime and audit reports from each department at yesterday’s caucus meeting. “It was an attempt to … prevent one of the mistakes in last year’s budget,” he...
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer
The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim
Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
insidernj.com
Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’
JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
CarePoint Health and Alaris Health settle all outstanding litigation
CarePoint Health System has reached a settlement agreement with Alaris Health and its owner Avery Eisenreich and the two entities have agreed to settle all outstanding differences. In a press release, CarePoint said the move “will support the nonprofit’s mission of providing high quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County.”...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
hudsoncountyview.com
Chaparro: ‘My work isn’t done in the Assembly, and it won’t be done when my term ends’
Outgoing Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-33) has indicated that she plans on serving her constituents until her term ends at the end of the year, vowing to still aid her community after the fact, in light of the county Democrats backing John Allen for Assembly. “While my work is far from...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records
After taking an 82-year-old woman to court for filing too many records requests, Irvington is again trying to limit transparency. The post Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Councilman Solomon soon to release plan combating city tax increases
Ward E Councilman James Solomon is set on unveiling a “four-point plan” this month, which would look into ways of “combating tax increases” and “wasteful spending,” according to a recent press release put out by Solomon. “Jersey City’s 2022 budget was unacceptable. Jersey City...
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
