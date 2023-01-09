Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walk Through Historic MunfordvilleRachelle WrightMunfordville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Related
wcluradio.com
Betty Jean Glover Ellis
Betty Jean Glover Ellis, 87, of Glasgow and Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1935 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Lee Glover and Bessie Otelia Moran Glover. The youngest of eight children, Betty loved staying active and gathering family and friends. Affectionately known as ‘Mawgy’, she loved talking, storytelling, and never met a stranger. Quilting, knitting, traveling, and Facebooking were only a few of her favorite hobbies.
wcluradio.com
Darrell Lane Hunter
Mr. Darrell Lane Hunter, age 64, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Darrell was born on April 21, 1958, the son of the late Willie Eldon and Peggy (Finley) Hunter. He is survived by his children; Ashley Hunter and companion Curtis...
wcluradio.com
Mr. Charles Hunter
Mr. Charles Hunter, 60, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother Mary Estella Hunter; brothers Richard Lee Austin, Danny Ray Hunter; sisters Sherry Austin, Sue Lynn Nelson and Kathy Hunter. He is...
wcluradio.com
Dorothy Lee Hall
Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
wcluradio.com
Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray
Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of Michael T. Underwood and Brenda Hixon Underwood of Elkhorn, Kentucky was born on Sunday, February 27, 1972 in Taylor County and departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was 50 years, 10 months, and 12 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Joyce Gillmore Cartwright
Joyce Gillmore Cartwright, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glasgow, KY native was a retired Registered Nurse for Downing-McPeak Vision Partners, former employee of Allen County War Memorial Hospital, Allen County Health Department and Lake Mary Middle School in Florida. She was a member of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Field Full Gospel Church. She was a daughter of the late James Howard Gillmore and Vaunita Glenvyl Holder Gillmore (who survives) and wife of the late Alvis Eugene “Gene” Cartwright.
wcluradio.com
Morrison named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP
BOWLING GREEN — Leah A. Morrison has been named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP. Leah is an attorney who assists individuals and families in all matters related to estate planning and probate, including drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living will directives, and assisting clients through probate administration. She also offers legal services related to Medicaid planning, tax law, and assisting business owners with asset protection.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wcluradio.com
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
wcluradio.com
First Baptist preparing annual MLK Jr. services, march
GLASGOW —The First Baptist Church is making preparations to host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. services. Two services are slated for this year’s observations. Those include one on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and one on Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. The holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 2, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 3,...
WBKO
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight. Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds. “They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton....
WBKO
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
wcluradio.com
Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street
GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
Madisonville man could face death penalty in shooting case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, jury selection is underway for a man accused of murder. If convicted, Dennis Stone of Madisonville could face the death penalty. He’s accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell, and injuring a child in August of 2020. The shooting happened at a gas station in Earlington. Stone […]
Ohio County individuals arrested on drug charges
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they arrested several individuals who had warrants for their arrest, Jerry Hayse, Kevin Bradshaw and Crystal Thompson.
wnky.com
Car crash leads to power outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you live around West 11th Ave. and Payne Street in Bowling Green, you may have lost power this morning. BGMU says that over 500 customers were without power waking up this morning after a car allegedly ran into an electrical pole. Crews are reportedly...
Comments / 0