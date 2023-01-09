ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solebury Township, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border

A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
BRISTOL, PA
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey

Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
NEW JERSEY STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown Township rec center construction set for June start

Planning for Doylestown Township’s new recreation center is well underway with hope for groundbreaking in June, said officials. “We’re moving along and we’re very excited,” township parks and recreation director Karen Sweeney said. The ambitious $10 million project’s launch is expected to coincide with the 30th...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers closed for MLK holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and...
HARRISBURG, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Crash Knocks Down Pole, Causes Road Closure

For the second time in as many days, a car has veered out of control and struck a utility pole, knocking it down and having a lengthy road closure that lasts for several hours. Both incidents happened during the early morning hours. On Bridgewater Road, near Trace Drive, about 4:30...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?

When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option. But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)
Travel Maven

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

