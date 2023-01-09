Read full article on original website
Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border
A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
wesb.com
PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures
All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey
Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown Township rec center construction set for June start
Planning for Doylestown Township’s new recreation center is well underway with hope for groundbreaking in June, said officials. “We’re moving along and we’re very excited,” township parks and recreation director Karen Sweeney said. The ambitious $10 million project’s launch is expected to coincide with the 30th...
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers closed for MLK holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Crash Knocks Down Pole, Causes Road Closure
For the second time in as many days, a car has veered out of control and struck a utility pole, knocking it down and having a lengthy road closure that lasts for several hours. Both incidents happened during the early morning hours. On Bridgewater Road, near Trace Drive, about 4:30...
Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?
When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option. But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
N.J. man dies after fall from ladder while removing Christmas lights
A 62-year-old Union County man died after falling off a ladder while removing Christmas lights from his home on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Union Township resident landed on a concrete walkway outside his two-story home on the 900 block of Ray Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a statement.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
Home Improvement Store to Relocate in Warminster, Offering DIY Essentials for Local Residents
A popular home improvement shop will be moving its business to Bucks County as they look for a new audience and clientele base. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop in the Warminster Patch.
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
