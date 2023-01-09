Read full article on original website
BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
Florida woman accused of stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A Miami woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a missing phone, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
2 Miami-Dade police officers hurt in crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were hurt in a crash Wednesday night as they responded to an incident in the southwestern portion of the county. It appears the officers crashed into each other’s squad cars as they responded in emergency mode. A third...
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning. Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace. Sky 10 flew over the area where a...
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
Police searching for suspect who abandoned stolen car in the Village
Key Biscayne police officers were on the scene early Thursday after a stolen vehicle from the city of Miami was spotted in the area. According to Police Chief Frank Sousa, the driver bailed out of a black Alfa Romeo between Fernwood Road and Hampton Lane, and a perimeter was set up from Woodcrest Lane to Heather Drive.
Doral cops nab 3 men with 2 dozen stolen women’s shoes, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Officers busted a trio of men who stole nearly $1,000 worth of women’s shoes from a Doral store and stuffed them into a suitcase Monday, according to police. According to a police report, the shoe snatching happened at the Burlington store on Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral at around 8 p.m.
BSO: Suspects arrested after man killed in Pembroke Park shooting
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after one man died in a Pembroke Park triple shooting, authorities said. According to detectives, Pembroke Park police officers responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at the Crosswinds Apartments located in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street and discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
