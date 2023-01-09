ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Second suspect arrested in deadly 2022 shooting in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that occurred in March 2022.

PREVIOU: 19 days later, man still wanted on murder charge

23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody without incident on January 6 by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC.

Jackson was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Tameisha Goode Rogers in Suffolk back in late March 2022.

Jackson is facing several charges including second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around a school, shooting at an occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Suffolk Police previously arrested Phillip Jovan Etheridge, 23, in connection with the homicide on March 30, 2022.

Jackson is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

WAVY News 10

