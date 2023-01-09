Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Seimone Augustus statue set to be unveiled Sunday
Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public. “Words can’t express the...
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America. A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a...
wbrz.com
LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
wbrz.com
LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award
BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
wbrz.com
Report: LSU quarterback Walker Howard plans to enter transfer portal
After just one season at LSU, freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the transfer portal according to TigerBait.com. The decision comes after Howard met with LSU staffers Wednesday morning. Howard saw action in two games this season, the Tigers' regular season matchup against Southern University and in the blowout...
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
wbrz.com
LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene
BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
houmatimes.com
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
louisianalottery.com
Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16
BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
wbrz.com
Southern University partnering with city-parish for expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE - People who live in East Baton Rouge Parish can apply for a chance at getting their prior criminal records expunged. It's part of a new city-parish initiative to increase employment and give more people a second chance. The goal of the expungement initiative is to increase the...
Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander to leave job at end of June
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced at the parish’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he will not renew his contract after June 30, 2023. “It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very...
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wbrz.com
Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
