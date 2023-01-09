ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Seimone Augustus statue set to be unveiled Sunday

Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public. “Words can’t express the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU basketball falls to Florida 67-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost their third straight game Tuesday night when Florida beat the Tigers in the PMAC 67-56. LSU couldn't get it going again offensively, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. That's the lowest percentage of the season for the Tigers. The Gators capitalized...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award

BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Report: LSU quarterback Walker Howard plans to enter transfer portal

After just one season at LSU, freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the transfer portal according to TigerBait.com. The decision comes after Howard met with LSU staffers Wednesday morning. Howard saw action in two games this season, the Tigers' regular season matchup against Southern University and in the blowout...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
GRAY, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
louisianalottery.com

Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16

BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds along Airline Highway Wednesday morning. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Airline Highway Park. The park lies on the border between Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

