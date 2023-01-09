ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Distractify

How Much Did Prince Harry Get Paid for His Memoir? Probably More Than Some 'Spare' Change

We first heard about Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare way back in July 2021, mere months after it was announced both he and Meghan Markle would no longer be working members of the royal family. What an incredible time to reveal to the world that most if not all of their questions regarding this breakup, as well as other gossip, would be available in book form at some point (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact).
msn.com

Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent

Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Asked to ‘Immediately’ See Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ and ‘Good Morning America’ Interviews Before Commenting

Trying to plan ahead? Both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America revealed that when asked for comment on Prince Harry’s interviews, Buckingham Palace requested the footage before the programs aired. "We reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” Anderson Cooper revealed at the end of his interview with the Duke of Sussex, 38 on Sunday, […]
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
Deadline

UK TV Ratings: Prince Harry ITV Tell-All Watched By Just 4.1M

Prince Harry’s tell-all with ITV’s Tom Bradby was watched in the UK by a disappointing 4.1M last night, with just one third of the audience who watched his and wife Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview tuning in. While the BBC may have been concerned that Harry’s much-trailed fireside chat with Bradby would have dented landmark drama Happy Valley, the Sarah Lancashire-starring latter actually grew its audience from week one by 200,000 to 5.2M – comfortably winning the 9 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. PT) slot. The ITV interview peaked with 4.5M and was watched by an average of around 4.1M, according to Barb...

