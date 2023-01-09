Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special
Prince Harry may still have more ammunition against the royal family with the publication of "Spare" in Jan. 2023. However, will his words be seen as an "attack on the monarchy?"
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Kate Middleton makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ reveals tense texts with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves globally on Tuesday. In the ghostwritten book, the Duke of Sussex opened up about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's alleged fallout.
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Everything Prince Harry said about his relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton in his latest TV interviews
Speaking in an ITV interview to promote his memoir, Prince Harry said William once physically attacked him.
How Much Did Prince Harry Get Paid for His Memoir? Probably More Than Some 'Spare' Change
We first heard about Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare way back in July 2021, mere months after it was announced both he and Meghan Markle would no longer be working members of the royal family. What an incredible time to reveal to the world that most if not all of their questions regarding this breakup, as well as other gossip, would be available in book form at some point (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact).
msn.com
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
Buckingham Palace Asked to ‘Immediately’ See Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ and ‘Good Morning America’ Interviews Before Commenting
Trying to plan ahead? Both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America revealed that when asked for comment on Prince Harry’s interviews, Buckingham Palace requested the footage before the programs aired. "We reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” Anderson Cooper revealed at the end of his interview with the Duke of Sussex, 38 on Sunday, […]
The Biggest Bombshells from Prince Harry's Interview With '60 Minutes'
Speaking to Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Harry made a number of sensational claims, talking about everything from "racist" comments to "dangerous" Camilla.
Prince Harry Reveals Alleged Text Messages From Kate Middleton That Left Meghan Markle ‘Sobbing On The Floor’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. There’s a lot more to that bridesmaid dress story you’ve heard about. According to Prince Harry in his new memoir Spare, per an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan Markle had it out with Kate Middleton via text message — and the whole thing left the future Duchess of Sussex in a pool of tears in May of 2018. According to the Prince, Kate texted Meghan four days before the big event to complain that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” she allegedly wrote. “She cried when she tried it on a home.”
Prince Harry Reveals Charles' Reaction To His Clash With Prince William: Report
Passages of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," were obtained by The Guardian.
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
Prince Harry says Camilla was 'dangerous' due to her relationship with the British press: 'She sacrificed me on her personal PR altar'
In a "60 minutes" interview on Sunday Harry shared why he and his brother asked their father not to marry Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Prince Harry Interview Fails to Rival King Charles' TV Pulling Power
New figures show that less than half of Brits tuned in for Harry's tell-all ITV interview than watched Charles' first Christmas speech.
"Harry Is Avenging Diana Right Now" And 14 More Reactions To Prince Harry's Explosive "60 Minutes" Interview
"It's hard for anybody to imagine a family dynamic that is so Game of Thrones without dragons."
UK TV Ratings: Prince Harry ITV Tell-All Watched By Just 4.1M
Prince Harry’s tell-all with ITV’s Tom Bradby was watched in the UK by a disappointing 4.1M last night, with just one third of the audience who watched his and wife Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview tuning in. While the BBC may have been concerned that Harry’s much-trailed fireside chat with Bradby would have dented landmark drama Happy Valley, the Sarah Lancashire-starring latter actually grew its audience from week one by 200,000 to 5.2M – comfortably winning the 9 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. PT) slot. The ITV interview peaked with 4.5M and was watched by an average of around 4.1M, according to Barb...
Comments / 0