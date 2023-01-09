Read full article on original website
Suspects in Midland murder arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects wanted in connection with Dec.17, 2022 capital murders are now in custody. Both Shawn Douglas Love and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. were wanted in connection with the capital murders of Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims. The original incident occurred at the Ranch Apartments. On...
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam
Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
Midland police ask for help in drive-by shots fired investigation
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the public for help solving a shots fired case. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, on Jan. 4, shots were fired from a silver four-door car toward a home in the 1100 block of Moran Street. The identity or identities of...
Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
Midland ISD employee named 'Most Inspiring Educator in the Country' by Texas Monthly
MIDLAND, Texas — Barbara Yarbrough has been a staple of Midland ISD for decades, helping thousands of students in their academic journey. While she's no stranger to awards, having been chosen as the grand prize winner for the LifeChanger of the Year award in 2022, she can now add a new title to her list.
Odessa Mayor plans community discussion, addresses criticisms
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor Javier Joven released a statement Wednesday addressing allegations he said have been made about him and setting a date for a community discussion. Joven invited members of the public to meet him for coffee Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Mi Casa, located at 1301...
Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Crane man killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene. Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate […]
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Former OPD K9 passes away due to medical problems
ODESSA, Texas — A Former OPD K9 has sadly passed away according to a post on the Odessa Police Department page. The K9, Maximus, passed away due to medical problems. He was a dual-purpose narcotics/tactical dog. He started with OPD back in 2013 and officially ended his time there in late 2020.
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in
MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in. Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.
MPD searching for suspect in stolen credit card case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards. According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s […]
Fix West Texas celebrates 3 year anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — On this day, three years ago, volunteers gathered in a warehouse for a single cause. "We were just a team of volunteers who had gotten a vet out of Dallas to come for the weekend and we just all pitched in and made it happen," said Karen Patterson, Executive Director.
Odessa names interim fire chief named
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After Fire Chief John Alvarez’s retirement, The City of Odessa announces the role of interim Fire Chief will be filled by current Battalion Chief Jason Cotton. Cotton will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is found. Cotton has more than 25 years of service...
City of Midland plans to install traffic light at Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — Almost two weeks after a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle on Magellan St., the City of Midland says it plans to install a traffic light at a nearby intersection. The 14-year-old girl is being mourned by her family after she was hit while...
