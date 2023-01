WINTHROP (WGME) – The Winthrop town manager is resigning, citing harassment and intimidation from a group of residents opposing a mooring ordinance. This all started with an ordinance to block people from mooring their boats in Winthrop unless they own lakefront property. The fight to overturn that ordinance has now led to the resignation of the town manager.

