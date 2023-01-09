Read full article on original website
Girls basketball roundup: Bowsher, Rogers, Start win City League games
Bowsher’s Rachel Costanza had a game-high 24 points as the Blue Racers topped the Polar Bears 51-21 for a City League girls basketball victory on Wednesday at Woodward. Carrie Costanza and Jada Carpenter each had nine points for Bowsher, which outscored Woodward 35-8 in the second half. Rakashia Hall and Sakiah Turner each had 10 points for the Polar Bears (5-6, 3-5 City). ROGERS 73, SCOTT 23
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls basketball blow out Sultans on the road
The Burroughs girls basketball team was on the road facing Sultana on Thursday, January 5th, and defeated the Sultans 68-15. It was the fifth straight win for the Burros as they return home to host Hesperia on Tuesday and Oak Hills on Thursday with tip off for both games at 6 p.m.
West Branch boys basketball defeats rival Salem
BELOIT ― West Branch rallied from an early double-figure deficit and counted on its defense to defeat Salem, 60-47, in an Eastern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night. The Warriors trailed 10-1 and 16-5 in the first quarter. ...
Boys Basketball: Madison, Addison post impressive victories
ADRIAN – Summerfield shot 8-of-35 (23 percent) from the field and (31 percent) from the field. Madison had 9 players score between four and nine points each. Austin Burciaga, Madison, 8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals. Bryce Jordan, Madison, 8 pts, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. Up Next. Madison (4-3)...
Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Wins Eighth Straight
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team won its eighth straight on Monday, defeating New Brunswick High School's JV squad. Tatum Jones netted a game-high 11 points. Josey Longo scored eight points and grabbed 112 rebounds. Ella Calandruccio added eight points. Alex Nault and Makayla White both chipped in seven. The Chargers JV team returns to the court on Thursday at 5 p.m. to play Somerset Vocational and Technical School's JV team at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium.
Sachems too quick for the Vikings
SAUGUS — The Saugus boys basketball team (6-3) was massively undersized Wednesday night against Triton, but used quickness to get the upper hand and win 63-49 at home. Ben Tapia-Gately The post Sachems too quick for the Vikings appeared first on Itemlive.
thesportspage.blog
Altoona guards pave way to win over Trojans
CHAMBERSBURG — Altoona came into Tuesday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game against Chambersburg with a 2-9 record. The Mountain Lions apparently enjoyed playing in the CASHS Aux Gym because they thoroughly flummoxed the Trojan defense in taking a 71-66 victory Tuesday night. In Chambersburg’s first 11...
