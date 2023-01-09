ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Central's Sugarland Park

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
BATON ROUGE, LA

