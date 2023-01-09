BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.

