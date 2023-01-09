ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Woman injured in overnight house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in South City Tuesday morning. Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Watson Road near Arsenal. Several people, including children, were inside at the time. The children and others were able to escape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV

Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

Freeburg police are investigating town’s first homicide since the 1970s

FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg police are investigating the town’s first homicide since the 1970s. Authorities discovered the body of a woman during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Freeburg PD was alerted by Belleville police that there could be...
FREEBURG, IL
KMOV

Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree

A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Normandy public works employee killed by falling …. A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis...
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County

David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
FESTUS, MO

