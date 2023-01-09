Read full article on original website
Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
KMOV
Woman injured in overnight house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in South City Tuesday morning. Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Watson Road near Arsenal. Several people, including children, were inside at the time. The children and others were able to escape.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County. According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
KMOV
Freeburg police are investigating town’s first homicide since the 1970s
FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg police are investigating the town’s first homicide since the 1970s. Authorities discovered the body of a woman during a wellness check in the Deerfield Creek Mobile Home Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Freeburg PD was alerted by Belleville police that there could be...
KMOV
Armed men storm St. Louis City veterinary clinic to steal drugs, money
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several armed men stormed a St. Louis City veterinary clinic and stole drugs and money Tuesday evening. Employees at City Paws Veterinary Clinic on S. Vandeventer told officers that they were in the process of closing the business when several men armed with guns entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, the four or five suspects then ordered the employees to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded they open a locker containing controlled substances. The suspects stole the medication and money before driving off in a maroon SUV.
FOX2now.com
Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree
A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Normandy public works employee killed by falling …. A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis...
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
KMOV
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family is still shaken up after getting their car stolen as they were dropping off three young children at a local daycare center. It happened in the parking lot of Guardian Angel Settlement Association just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. “When he got in...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
Suspect wanted after Creve Coeur officers recover stolen vehicle
A suspect is on the run after Creve Coeur officers attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning in a vehicle theft.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSDK
East St. Louis residents say enough with the illegal dumping
5 On Your Side reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency in this region. They said they did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday.
Police: Man starts fire after box cutter attack on father near Fenton
A man started a fire Monday after a box cutter attack on his elderly father near Fenton, police say.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
KMOV
Drone deployed in search for person of interest after stolen car found in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect is on the run after stolen car was found in Creve Coeur. According to police, around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis City was found in the 800 block of Cross Creek Drive. Responding officers said a person of interest ran from the area.
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
