HONOLULU — If one discounts Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Hawaii is about as far — geographically and politically — from Washington, D.C., as one can get. There are just six Republicans out of 51 in the state House of Representatives and two out of 25 in the state Senate. One of them is Rep. Gene Ward, who has spent a total of 24 years in the legislative minority. A mark of his effectiveness is that in last year’s election he ran unopposed.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO