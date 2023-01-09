Read full article on original website
WVNews
No additional COVID deaths reported Thursday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Thursday. The state had 1,041 active cases, 332 new cases and the total stands at 629,594.
WVNews
A minority view
HONOLULU — If one discounts Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Hawaii is about as far — geographically and politically — from Washington, D.C., as one can get. There are just six Republicans out of 51 in the state House of Representatives and two out of 25 in the state Senate. One of them is Rep. Gene Ward, who has spent a total of 24 years in the legislative minority. A mark of his effectiveness is that in last year’s election he ran unopposed.
WVNews
West Virginians deserve better — they should demand it
As much as we’re for efficient government, we know when one is claiming that but in reality is just trying to push through questionable legislation. On Day 1 of the Legislature’s 2023 regular session, that’s what is unfolding in the state Senate, where Republicans’ supermajority has allowed them to suspend the rules and introduce — and pass — legislation.
WVNews
Girl Scout cookie season set to start in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is almost underway in West Virginia. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season next Thursday with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new entry Raspberry Rally.
WVNews
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
WVNews
Auriemma, Fudd return in UConn's 82-52 rout of St. John's
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn welcomed Geno Auriemma back to the bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup in a rout of St. John’s. Fudd scored 15 points in her first game in a month after injuring her right knee as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
