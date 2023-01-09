Coldwater girls bowling takes 3rd at Baker Bash

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal bowling team traveled to M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek this past weekend to take part in the annual Baker Bash host by the Marshall High School Bowling team.

The Coldwater Lady Cardinals battled hard all day in a very competitive field of 12 solid teams in the Division One tournament, coming home with a third place finish overall.

The tournament consisted of a 12 game qualifying block, with the top eight teams moving on to match play.

Coldwater qualified in fifth place overall to advance to match play, facing off with Hastings in the first round. Coldwater defeated Hastings two games to nill, winning 171-156 and 169-147, punching the Cardinals ticket to the second round to face the eventual champions from Dakota.

Coldwater hung tough versus Macomb Dakota but fell in the best 2 of 3 matchup, losing 2-1. Coldwater took game one 167-145 before dropping game two 162-126 and game three 164-115.

Coldwater then moved on to the consolation finals to face off with Sturgis, a matchup the Cardinals would claim in two games, winning by scores of 147-138 and 162-132, to finish in third place overall.

Competing for Coldwater was Ashlyn Caswell, Kylie Cook, Lily Cook, Madison Kling, Ema Shidler and Alexis Wood.

In the boys portion of the tournament the Cardinals finished in tenth place out of 14 teams, with a 12 game total of 1911, just falling short of the top eight to compete in match play.