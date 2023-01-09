Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats
Celebration of life services for 42-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats of Columbus Junction will be Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30a.m. at Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin Monday, January 16th at 2p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday. Interment will take place at the Wapello Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Domestic Abuse Prevention through Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CODY FLIETNER
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Cody Flietner, Community Relations Coordinator for Addington Place in Mt. Pleasant, about their current and upcoming events this month.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH RYAN SCHLABAUGH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Kalona City Administrator, Ryan Schlabaugh, about the Southtown area.
Addington Place Of Mt. Pleasant Serving Community With Two January Events
Addington Place is a senior living community in Mt. Pleasant. With a focus on providing hospitality to their residents, the center is also serving their community through the “Treats For Troops” Supply Drive and their Lunch For A Cause this month. In a partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, Addington...
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Halcyon House Washington Page With Greta Clemons
On today’s program, we are talking with Greta Clemons, Director of Marketing at Washington County Hospital and Clinics, about the year in review for WCHC.
4-H Bucket Bottle Calf Project Meeting
4-H’ers involved in the bucket bottle project are invited to attend an informational meeting on Wednesday, February 8 in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall on the fairgrounds. This department project meeting is open to all members and their families who have questions about how to get started or for those who are ready to learn more about advancing their project. Department superintendents will discuss animal selection, health, records, and fair requirements. Bucket Bottle calf family mentors will also be available to connect with and ask questions. Record books and interviews are an important part of this project. Area and 4-H department superintendents will review those with samples. Past participants, please bring old workbooks and score sheets if you have them as samples to learn from. Workbooks and calf ear tags will be available for purchase as well. Junior members (4th-6th grade) plan to attend from 6 pm-7 pm, and intermediate/senior members (7th-12th grade) plan to attend from 7pm-8pm. Members earn participation points by attending these project meetings that will go towards their overall score at the county fair. For more information on 4-H or the bucket bottle calf project area, contact the Washington County Extension Office.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Kathy Fields
On today’s program, we are talking with Kathy Fields with Boy Scout Troop 242, about the Troops year in review.
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
Washington Public Library Hosting Blood Drive
The Washington Public Library is holding a blood drive in conjunction with ImpactLife on Tuesday the 17th from 11AM to 2PM. In order to donate you must make an appointment with Tammy Valentine at the Library. The drive is going to be held on the second floor in the Nicola Stoufer and Washington State Bank rooms. You are asked to please eat before donating and to bring a photo ID with you. According to the ImpactLife website, the two blood types that are critically needed right now are O- and A+ and less than 10% of the population gives blood, so donors that give on a regular basis are important to meet these needs. ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.
Record-Breaking Year For Wapello Fire And Rescue
Wapello Fire and Rescue released their response summary for 2022 last week. Responding to 440 calls for service in the calendar year, they surpassed the previous record of 398 calls. According to the summary, 354 of the total calls were for emergency management services. The other 86 calls were for...
Truck Drivers Pay Tribute To West
When longtime truck driver Larry “Pokey” West passed away on December 28, area truck drivers wanted to do something to honor the 81-year-old from West Chester. In a fitting tribute, a convoy of nearly 40 trucks traveled from Washington to West Chester on New Year’s Day, following West’s visitation service. The procession passed by West’s home, as well as the West Chester Heritage Building, where he graduated high school in 1960.
YMCA of Washington Mentor Program Looking for Volunteers
The YMCA of Washington County is looking for volunteers for their Y Mentor Program. Mentor prospects are ages 16 and older who want to foster self-confidence, social competency, and an asset-rich environment for youth in the community. Individuals interested in becoming a mentor must complete an application and interview. All individuals must also complete and pass a background check. Mentors will complete annual mentor training. This non-paid activity can be used for volunteer hours or silver cord. The goal of the Y Mentor Program is to encourage a student interested in spending time with a high school student or adult to do activities, learn new things, explore life, and create a positive relationships. Activities could be things such as playing a board game, eating lunch together, doing craft projects, playing outside, or other authorized activities. Mentoring takes place all year, twice a month, for at least one hour in any public location such as the YMCA, library, or park. If you are interested in becoming a Y Mentor, you can find a link with more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
January Antlerless Season Open To Jefferson County Landowners, Tenants
Landowners or tenants in Jefferson County with remaining tags are eligible to participate in the January antlerless season on the farm unit in the open country. Land must be registered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The January antlerless season began yesterday and runs through Sunday, January 22. Jefferson...
Paws and More Animal Shelter Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Day
The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington is having its low-cost spay and neuter day on Monday. According to the ASPCA, Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life if you get them spayed. Spaying prevents uterine infections and decreases the incidence of breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats—spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Your neutered male may be better behaved. Unneutered dogs and cats are more likely to mark their territory by spraying urine all over the house. Your dog might be less likely to mount other dogs, people, and inanimate objects after he’s neutered. Some aggression problems may be avoided by early neutering; the male dog will also be less likely to roam away from home and risk injury in traffic and fights with other animals. Paws and More works with the Iowa Humane Alliance in Cedar Rapids to offer the public a low-cost spay/neuter day once a month. If you are interested in the low-cost spay and neuter day with Paws and More, you can contact them to sign up. Find a link with more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
Kirkwood Job Shadow Portal Open
Job shadow and internship opportunities are available for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors through Kirkwood Community College’s Workplace Learning Connection. Both in-person and virtual opportunities are available, and participation is free. Job shadow opportunities are open to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Winter and spring job shadow application portal will be open through January 27th at 3 p.mSummer 2023 internships are available for current sophomores and juniors. The summer internship application portal will be open through Feb.10th at 3 p.m. You can find a link for more information about the job shadow and internship opportunities with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
