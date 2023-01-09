The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington is having its low-cost spay and neuter day on Monday. According to the ASPCA, Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life if you get them spayed. Spaying prevents uterine infections and decreases the incidence of breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats—spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Your neutered male may be better behaved. Unneutered dogs and cats are more likely to mark their territory by spraying urine all over the house. Your dog might be less likely to mount other dogs, people, and inanimate objects after he’s neutered. Some aggression problems may be avoided by early neutering; the male dog will also be less likely to roam away from home and risk injury in traffic and fights with other animals. Paws and More works with the Iowa Humane Alliance in Cedar Rapids to offer the public a low-cost spay/neuter day once a month. If you are interested in the low-cost spay and neuter day with Paws and More, you can contact them to sign up. Find a link with more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO