Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement
NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former NFL star tells Lamar Jackson how he can stick it to Ravens after slap in face
The Baltimore Ravens have secured the No. 6 seed in the AFC and are set to face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White thinks quarterback Lamar Jackson should sit out. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the Ravens announced...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed?
Sean McVay has not committed to returning as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, and that may have more to do with the current state of the team than his rumored interest in television jobs. There were rumors during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year that McVay might retire or take... The post Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Breaking: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player
Just days before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Dallas Cowboys player is in hot water. According to a report from TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams. The warrant stems from a car accident he was involved in just a few weeks ago. The Plano Police ...
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His 2023 Decision
After winning the Super Bowl last season, Matthew Stafford's 2022 encore was not what he hoped. The veteran quarterback battled injuries all year and played in only nine games. Given his age (34) and health status, there were some who wondered if Stafford would hang up his cleats this offseason.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray Announcement
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following the team's 4-13 2022 campaign. The franchise is now in search of its next sideline leader. And according to Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, quarterback Kyler Murray will have input on the team's next head coach. The NFL world took to...
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
Takeaways from Dennis Allen's End of Season Press Conference
Dennis Allen spoke with the media nearly 30 minutes on Monday during his end of the season press conference, and here's some of our biggest takeaways from it.
